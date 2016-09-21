Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Wednesday’s Softball
Rutland 13, Westside 1
Westside
001
0
—
1
1
2
Rutland
310
9
—
13
12
0
WP: Breasia Davis.
2B: Megan Frank 2, Bailey Caldwell.
Game notes: Caldwell went 3-for-3 for Rutland.
Records: Rutland 10-12.
Next: Rutland at Stratford, 6 p.m., Thursday.
Crisp County 11, Peach County 3
Crisp County
130
303
1
—
11
9
3
Peach County
010
101
0
—
3
9
6
WP: Duckworth. LP: Alison Hammack.
2B: Lindsey Arrington.
HR: Savanna Osborne 2.
Game notes: Blampied went 2-for-4 with four RBI for Crisp County. ... For Peach County, Osborne went 2-for-3 with two run scored and two RBI.
Records: Peach County 8-10.
Next: Peach County at Jackson, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Houston County 5, Monticello 1
Monticello
001
000
0
—
1
5
4
Houston County
100
400
x
—
5
10
1
WP: Sarah Henderson. LP: Sealy O’Neal.
2B: HC: Caitlyn Davis, Kayla Quakenbush.
3B: M: Lacey Rutledge.
Game notes: Rutledge and Madison Abbott each had two hits for Monticello. ... For Houston County, Madison Slappey went 3-for-4 and Madison Campbell went 2-for-3.
Records: Houston County 14-5.
Next: Houston County at Lee County, 6 p.m., Friday.
West Laurens 3, Perry 2
Perry
200
000
0
—
2
5
2
West Laurens
000
200
1
—
3
5
0
WP: Edenfield. LP: Kendall Nutgrass.
2B: P: Lauren Heath.
Records: Perry 10-9.
Next: Peach County at Perry, 6 p.m., Monday.
Tuesday’s Volleyball
Harris County 2, Veterans 0
Sets: 27-25, 26-24.
Kills: V: Heard 10, Hudson 7, Diamond 2, Guzman 1, Burton 1.
Assists: V: Hill 12, Buchanon 4, Diamond 1.
Digs: V: Dostie 5, Hudson 4, Heard 2, Hill 2, Guzman 1, Buchanon 1, Burton 1.
Aces: V: Diamond 2, Hill 1, Buchanon 1, Dostie 1.
Blocks: V: Heard 2, Burton 2, Guzman 1, Hill 1, Diamond 1.
Veterans 2, Warner Robins 0
Sets: 25-8, 25-16.
Kills: V: Guzman 6, Hudson 3, Heard 3, Hill 2, Diamond 2, Burton 2, Dostie 1.
Assists: V: Hill 12, Dostie 1.
Digs: V: Hill 3, Dostie 3, Hudson 1, Guzman 1.
Aces: V: Heard 1, Diamond 1.
Blocks: V: Hudson 5, Guzman 2, Hill 2, Dostie 2.
Records: Veterans 22-7
Tuesday’s Softball
Stratford 13, Mount de Sales 0
Stratford
331
6
—
13
8
1
Mount de Sales
000
0
—
0
2
6
WP: Tori Dover. LP: Erin Wallace.
HR: S: Dover.
Game notes: Dover, Mary Elaine Mitchell and Alyssa Orona each had two hits for Stratford, with Autumn Land scoring three runs and Dover driving in four.
West Laurens 7, Howard 0
Howard
000
000
0
—
0
5
2
West Laurens
203
110
x
—
7
12
1
WP: Ariel Edenfield (5-2). LP: Elle Doolittle (4-6).
2B: H: Doolittle.
3B: WL: Taylor Cobb.
Game notes: Doolittle had six strikeouts for Howard. ... For West Laurens, Allie Varndadoe went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Karson Smith went 2-for-4 with a run and Taylor Cobb went 2-for-3 with a run.
Records: Howard 6-9, 1-6 GHSA Region 2-4A.
Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Thomas Jefferson 6, Windsor 5
Thomas Jefferson
010
302
0
—
6
10
0
Windsor
011
100
2
—
5
11
4
WP: Lamb. LP: Holly Phillips.
2B: TJ: Sammons, Hall, Lamb 2, Godouns; W: Taylor Osborne, Hailey Mosely.
3B: TJ: Lamb.
Game notes: Hall and Lamb each had three hits for Thomas Jefferson. ... For Windsor, Osborne had three hits and Mosely had three RBI.
Records: Windsor 6-5.
CFCA 9, Fullington 8
Fullington
401
020
1
—
8
10
2
CFCA
010
320
3
—
9
19
5
WP: Haley Weaver. LP: McGalliard.
2B: F: Roberts, McIntyre, Thompson; CF: Emilee Stevenson, Lonah Sarazine, Hannah Duncan.
Game notes: McIntyre went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Fullington. ... For CFCA, Duncan went 4-for-5 with two RBI, while Stevenson (three runs scored) and Marilynn NeSmith each went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Records: CFCA 14-6.
Mary Persons 2, Upson-Lee 1
Mary Persons
000
000
2
—
2
6
1
Upson-Lee
000
001
0
—
1
3
0
WP: Bell. LP: Hendricks.
2B: MP: Liz. Smith, Middleton, Banks; U-L: Wright.
Game notes: Middleton and Liz. Smith each had two hits for Mary Persons, while Bell struck out 13.
Records: Mary Persons 15-5.
Next: Mary Persons at Perry, 5 p.m., Thursday.
