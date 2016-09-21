High School Sports

September 21, 2016 10:15 PM

Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

By Ron Seibel

Wednesday’s Softball

Rutland 13, Westside 1

Westside

001

0

1

1

2

Rutland

310

9

13

12

0

WP: Breasia Davis.

2B: Megan Frank 2, Bailey Caldwell.

Game notes: Caldwell went 3-for-3 for Rutland.

Records: Rutland 10-12.

Next: Rutland at Stratford, 6 p.m., Thursday.

Crisp County 11, Peach County 3

Crisp County

130

303

1

11

9

3

Peach County

010

101

0

3

9

6

WP: Duckworth. LP: Alison Hammack.

2B: Lindsey Arrington.

HR: Savanna Osborne 2.

Game notes: Blampied went 2-for-4 with four RBI for Crisp County. ... For Peach County, Osborne went 2-for-3 with two run scored and two RBI.

Records: Peach County 8-10.

Next: Peach County at Jackson, 5 p.m., Thursday.

Houston County 5, Monticello 1

Monticello

001

000

0

1

5

4

Houston County

100

400

x

5

10

1

WP: Sarah Henderson. LP: Sealy O’Neal.

2B: HC: Caitlyn Davis, Kayla Quakenbush.

3B: M: Lacey Rutledge.

Game notes: Rutledge and Madison Abbott each had two hits for Monticello. ... For Houston County, Madison Slappey went 3-for-4 and Madison Campbell went 2-for-3.

Records: Houston County 14-5.

Next: Houston County at Lee County, 6 p.m., Friday.

West Laurens 3, Perry 2

Perry

200

000

0

2

5

2

West Laurens

000

200

1

3

5

0

WP: Edenfield. LP: Kendall Nutgrass.

2B: P: Lauren Heath.

Records: Perry 10-9.

Next: Peach County at Perry, 6 p.m., Monday.

Tuesday’s Volleyball

Harris County 2, Veterans 0

Sets: 27-25, 26-24.

Kills: V: Heard 10, Hudson 7, Diamond 2, Guzman 1, Burton 1.

Assists: V: Hill 12, Buchanon 4, Diamond 1.

Digs: V: Dostie 5, Hudson 4, Heard 2, Hill 2, Guzman 1, Buchanon 1, Burton 1.

Aces: V: Diamond 2, Hill 1, Buchanon 1, Dostie 1.

Blocks: V: Heard 2, Burton 2, Guzman 1, Hill 1, Diamond 1.

Veterans 2, Warner Robins 0

Sets: 25-8, 25-16.

Kills: V: Guzman 6, Hudson 3, Heard 3, Hill 2, Diamond 2, Burton 2, Dostie 1.

Assists: V: Hill 12, Dostie 1.

Digs: V: Hill 3, Dostie 3, Hudson 1, Guzman 1.

Aces: V: Heard 1, Diamond 1.

Blocks: V: Hudson 5, Guzman 2, Hill 2, Dostie 2.

Records: Veterans 22-7

Tuesday’s Softball

Stratford 13, Mount de Sales 0

Stratford

331

6

13

8

1

Mount de Sales

000

0

0

2

6

WP: Tori Dover. LP: Erin Wallace.

HR: S: Dover.

Game notes: Dover, Mary Elaine Mitchell and Alyssa Orona each had two hits for Stratford, with Autumn Land scoring three runs and Dover driving in four.

West Laurens 7, Howard 0

Howard

000

000

0

0

5

2

West Laurens

203

110

x

7

12

1

WP: Ariel Edenfield (5-2). LP: Elle Doolittle (4-6).

2B: H: Doolittle.

3B: WL: Taylor Cobb.

Game notes: Doolittle had six strikeouts for Howard. ... For West Laurens, Allie Varndadoe went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Karson Smith went 2-for-4 with a run and Taylor Cobb went 2-for-3 with a run.

Records: Howard 6-9, 1-6 GHSA Region 2-4A.

Next: Howard at Mary Persons, 5 p.m., Thursday.

Thomas Jefferson 6, Windsor 5

Thomas Jefferson

010

302

0

6

10

0

Windsor

011

100

2

5

11

4

WP: Lamb. LP: Holly Phillips.

2B: TJ: Sammons, Hall, Lamb 2, Godouns; W: Taylor Osborne, Hailey Mosely.

3B: TJ: Lamb.

Game notes: Hall and Lamb each had three hits for Thomas Jefferson. ... For Windsor, Osborne had three hits and Mosely had three RBI.

Records: Windsor 6-5.

CFCA 9, Fullington 8

Fullington

401

020

1

8

10

2

CFCA

010

320

3

9

19

5

WP: Haley Weaver. LP: McGalliard.

2B: F: Roberts, McIntyre, Thompson; CF: Emilee Stevenson, Lonah Sarazine, Hannah Duncan.

Game notes: McIntyre went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Fullington. ... For CFCA, Duncan went 4-for-5 with two RBI, while Stevenson (three runs scored) and Marilynn NeSmith each went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Records: CFCA 14-6.

Mary Persons 2, Upson-Lee 1

Mary Persons

000

000

2

2

6

1

Upson-Lee

000

001

0

1

3

0

WP: Bell. LP: Hendricks.

2B: MP: Liz. Smith, Middleton, Banks; U-L: Wright.

Game notes: Middleton and Liz. Smith each had two hits for Mary Persons, while Bell struck out 13.

Records: Mary Persons 15-5.

Next: Mary Persons at Perry, 5 p.m., Thursday.

