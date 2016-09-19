Cobras off to strong start

The Twiggs County Cobras are on the move again.
After a five-year period in which Twiggs County managed only eight wins, head coach Ashley Harden got his team to the GHSA 1A public school playoffs a year ago in his first season. And now the Cobras are off to a 3-1 start, with the only loss coming to undefeated Cambridge Christian from Florida.
Twiggs County also handed Toombs County and Greene County their only losses of the early season.
“Things are going pretty good right now, but we still have a long way to go as a football team,” said Harden, whose team is off this weekend before a three-game stretch against FPD, Stratford, and Tattnall Square. “We are playing hard, fighting through adversity, and the kids have bought in to what we want to do. The success from last year led to a great summer, and we have beaten some very good football teams this year. But like I said, we still have a long way to go as a football team.”
Twiggs County is led by running backs Ja’Mon Height and Javoris Smith. Height has 655 yards rushing, while Smith 415 yards rushing and 161 yards receiving. Quarterback Calvin Stephens has shown the ability to lead the offense and complete passes when needs to, throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Harden said the success all starts with the players on the offensive line.
“Markel Carswell, Zaion Stephens, Levi Thompson, Javaris Hart, Malcom Jones and Thomas Curry have done an outstanding job up front, and our receivers have turned in to excellent blockers,” Harden said. “The key to this football team is that everyone knows what their job is, and they come out and get it done.”
The schedule turns is tough after the off week but Harden feel like his team is ready.
“We have already played a very difficult schedule, and it does not get any easier,” Harden said. “We approach these next three games like they are any other games. These kids have had very little success athletically until last year, and they get up and lay it on the line for each other every game. We know that we have to earn respect on the football field, and we really aren’t worried about other people’s opinions at this time.
“We know that we have to stay healthy and humble.”
Harden said the off week is coming at a good time for his team. The Cobras’ final six games are in Region 7-1A play.
“It gives us time to get healthy and work on some things, and then we get back next week for FPD,” Harden said. “That will be our homecoming game, and this place will be ridiculous with a full stadium. As long as we can keep the kids focused on football, I feel like we will be fine. Our goal is to keep improving and see what we can do in the playoffs.”
