Peach County rallies past Mary Persons

Peach County wide receiver Devonte Howard dives for the goal line after finding a hole in the Mary Persons secondary and bringing in a pass from Antonio Gilbert.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Mary Persons head coach Brian Nelson fires up defensive end Malik Herring (5) during Friday night’s game against Peach County.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Mary Persons running back Quen Wilson (27) runs off tackle for a first down during first half action against Peach County.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Mary Persons quarterback Caleb Speir drops to pass to wide receiver Jatori Sims for a first half touchdown.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Mary Persons wide receiver Jatori Sims plays to the grandstands after scoring on a catch from Caleb Speir in the first half.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com
Mary Persons receiver Roger Akins (6) hauls in a pass in the corner of the end zone from Caleb Speir in the first half.
Beau Cabell
bcabell@macon.com