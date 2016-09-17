Veterans spoils Howard's milestone game

Veterans’ Jeremy Horton breaks a tackle from Howard's Cj Grimsley in action Friday night.
Howar principal Shannon Norfleet presents a plaque and game ball to head coach Barney Hester in recognition of his 500th game Friday.
Veterans running back Landon Quarles makes his was to the end zone for a touchdown Friday night against Howard.
Howard's Barney Hester is greeted by his wife Lynn and their grandchildren at midfield Friday night after being presented a plaque and game ball by Howard principal Shannon Norfleet for his 500th game.
Howard's Avery Vining cuts around the end and slips away from a Veteran's defender Justin Stevens in action Friday night.
Veterans’ Amarrian Brown gets hauled down just short of goal line by Howard defenders (20) M'khai Mack and (8) Zeyquan Mitchell.
Howard’s Traven Price hauls down Veterans’ Amarrian Brown as he makes his way in to the redzone against Howard High Friday night.
Veterans’ Devyn Pyle intercepts a Howard pass intended for Quintan Sewell in their match-up Friday night.
