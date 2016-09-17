David Bruce credits perseverance for Veterans victory over Howard

It was a mostly good night for Jones County, head coach Justin Rogers and QB Bradley Hunnicutt.
Vikings score three touchdowns in first six minutes en route to 56-0 win over Hawkinsville.
Vikings defeat Red Devils 56-0 to improve to 3-0.
Unbeaten Vikings taking on 2014 GHSA Class 1A public football champion Friday in Macon.
Landon Miller and Marcelus Bentley talk about the Hurricanes' win Friday over Northeast.
Hurricanes top Raiders 13-6 to give head coach first win with program.
Mary Persons head coach Brian Nelson on the support from Forsyth and Monroe County and its role in getting Friday's game resumed.
Northside High School of Warner Robins came from behind to beat Westside High School 28-14 at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex in Macon, Georgia.
Northside High School from Warner Robins and Macon's Westside High School prepare for their game in Macon.