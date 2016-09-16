Cavaliers fall to Irish

The Aquinas Fighting Irish forced five turnovers and used a bruising ground game to defeat Mount de Sales 27-14 on Friday night.
Aquinas and Mount de Sales were tied at the half, despite the Fighting Irish running 35 plays to only 15 for Mount de Sales.
Aquinas ran for 361 yards in the game.
Three who mattered
Joseph Douglas: The junior running back was the workhorse for Aquinas, carrying the ball 29 times for 247 yards and two touchdowns.
Crimmins Hankinson: The place-kicker for Aquinas made all three of his extra points and hit field goals from 29 and 37 yards.
Pinkney Gilchrist: The Mount de Sales senior quarterback threw for 202 yards and a touchdown.
Turning Point
Mount de Sales trailed 24-14 midway through the fourth quarter, but Gilchrist completed a pass to Adrian Hardwick, and Hardwick turned it in to a 74-yard gain all the way down to the 5. But two plays later, the Cavaliers turned the ball over at the 1, and Aquinas was able to move the ball down the field and kick a field goal.
Observation
Trickery works: Mount de Sales pulled off a fake punt on a fourth-and-6 in its own territory when Dylan Mixon took the short snap and ran for 8 yards. That lead to Gilchrist hooking up with Chad Larkin for a 12-yard score. Mount de Sales then used an onside kick, and Ryan Murphey recovered it for the Cavaliers, and Gilchrist found Larkin again for what looked to be a 41-yard score. But Mount de Sales was penalized for having an illegal man downfield and could not score on the drive.
Worth mentioning
Defensive stand: Aquinas took the opening kickoff and kept the ball for 19 plays but was unable to score despite having three shots from inside the 5. Mount de Sales had another goal line stand late in the second quarter to keep the score even at 7.
They said it
Mount de Sales head coach Keith Hatcher on the first half: “I was proud of the way our guys competed. We had a couple of big stops that were characteristic of our guys playing hard and playing with a high level of intensity. We talked at half time about coming out and finishing the game against a very good football team, but Aquinas got it done in the second half, and we didn’t.”
Hatcher on the five turnovers: “The turnovers hurt us, but we still had opportunities to win the game. We made crucial mistakes at crucial times in the game, and that’s what cost us.”
Hatcher on the frustration about his team not taking a step in the right direction against Aquinas. “We talked about that after the game, but for us to take that next step, we have to make crucial plays in crucial situations. We have to get better in all three phases of the game if we are going to beat good football teams.”
What’s next?
Mount de Sales plays Stratford on Sept. 30.
