Warhawks roll past Huskies

Veterans spoiled Barney Hester’s 500th game as a head coach Friday, defeating Howard 26-7.
The Warhawks (2-3) held the Huskies (1-4) to 85 yards of total offense.
Landon Quarles and Amarrian Brown each had touchdown runs for Veterans, while Leyton Pinckney’s 21-yard pass to Rochelle Dinkins just before halftime gave the Warhawks a 17-0 lead at the break.
James Tinney added two field goals for Veterans, while Andres Ellington scored Howard’s lone touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Avery Vining in the fourth quarter.
Three who mattered
Dinkins: The senior caught four passes for 102 yards, including two on a 75-yard drive in the final minute of the second quarter that effectively put the game out of reach.
Pinckney: Veterans’ junior quarterback didn’t have an overwhelming night statistically, completing 8-of-18 passes for 138 yards while throwing a touchdown and an interception. But he was effective under pressure, turning three third-and-long situations in the first quarter into first downs and leading the scoring drive just before halftime with little time to work with.
Devyn Pyle: The senior defensive back set up Veterans’ first touchdown when he intercepted a Vining pass near midfield early in the second quarter and returned it to the Howard 21. Quarles scored two plays later to put the Warhawks up 10-0.
Turning point
Veterans took over after a punt on its own 25 with 52 seconds remaining in the first half and drove for a touchdown and a 17-point lead. A 33-yard pass from Pinckney to Dinkins immediately moved the ball into Howard territory. A 15-yard pass to Trevon Glover and an 11-yard run by Brown put Veterans in scoring range with 18 seconds to go, and, after a pair of incompletions, Pinckney threw a fade to Dinkins in the corner of the end zone in front of Howard’s student body for the score with 2.5 seconds left in the half.
Observations
Third-down conversions: The three third-and-long conversions that Pinckney made in the first quarter set the tone early. Veterans had the ball for all but one play during the final 8:18 of the first quarter, wearing out Howard’s defense.
Still struggling on offense: Neither the running game or the passing game produced significant yardage for Howard. The Huskies’ top rusher, Raekwon Holmes, was held to 18 yards on 11 carries, while Howard’s lone pass for double-digit yardage came in the fourth quarter. Veterans held Howard to five first downs.
Things to clean up: Both teams struggled with turnovers. Veterans struggled with its snap all night and had five fumbles (two lost), while Howard also lost two fumbles. Howard also had two passes intercepted, while Pinckney had a pass picked in the second half. Howard returned the Pinckney pick to the Veterans 1, where the ball was stripped and recovered by the Warhawks.
Worth noting
Not seeing yellow: Howard did not have any penalty yardage assessed against it Friday. The Huskies did commit a holding foul, but the penalty was declined.
Milestone: Hester was recognized by Howard principal Shannon Norfleet and Bibb County athletics director Eddie Ashley before the game for his 500th game as a head coach. Hester was presented with a plaque and a game ball for becoming the second high school head coach in Georgia (after Lincoln County’s Larry Campbell) to reach that mark.
They said it
Pinckney on the drive to cap the first half: “We work on out two-minute offense every day in practice. We came out here (Friday), we got to do it on the field, and it was great. I have a lot of trust in those guys out there. I put the ball up in the air, and I trust those guys to go up and get it. We had a nice little fade route to the back of the end zone that I put up there, and Rochelle made a good play on it.”
Veterans head coach David Bruce on the Warhawks’ performance in adverse situations early on: “We had a lot of snap issues, quarterback-center exchange issues in the first quarter, and that put us behind a little bit. But I’m proud of the kids. They kept battling and coming on strong, and we were able to get that corrected and come out on top.”
Hester on Veterans’ third-down conversions: “That first drive, those third-down plays that they made, they made plays. I thought our defense was playing well, but we didn’t on third down. I thought that took a little momentum away.”
Bruce on Hester’s 500th game: “I’m not going to make it to 500 games, period, much less as a head coach. My hat’s off to him. He has done it a long time, and he has done it at a high level. Coach Hester is a quality person, and he’s a quality coach. It’s kind of an honor to be across from him for his 500th.”
What’s next?
Veterans hosts Perry on Friday, while Howard hosts West Laurens on Sept. 30.
