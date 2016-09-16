Greyhounds fall to Wolfpack in region contest

The Jones County Greyhounds just couldn’t get anything going Friday night, while the Woodland Wolfpack had plenty working.
That wasn’t a good combination for the Greyhounds as the Wolfpack rolled to a 38-9 win in GHSA Region 4-5A play. Woodland showcased a strong balance on offense, finishing with 447 yards — 204 passing and 243 rushing.
Jones County finished with 168 total yards.
Woodland improves to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in region play while Jones County is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Three who mattered
Kareem Rogers: The Wolfpack’s star runner had 147 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. He opened the scoring with a 9-yard run in the first quarter and made it 17-3 with a 49-yarder in the second quarter.
Reid Larsen: Woodland’s quarterback was sharp throughout, completing 14-of-21 passes for 204 yards, and he added a 12-yard score in the second quarter as the Wolfpack built a 24-3 halftime lead.
Tre Allen: After Jones County pulled to within 24-9 in the third quarter, Allen put the game away with a 4-yard scoring run in the third quarter and a 6-yarder in the fourth.
Observations
Quick and strong up front: Jones County struggled with Woodland’s quickness and size up front on both sides of the ball, and the Greyhounds couldn’t get anything going running or passing. They had 29 carries for 58 yards, while Bradley Hunnicutt was 10-of-18 passing for just 110 yards, and he was picked off twice.
Worth mentioning
Honoring No. 1: Jones County held a ceremony at halftime to honor former standout Donald Patterson as he had his No. 1 jersey retired from his playing days in the 1970s. It was the program’s first retired jersey. Patterson went on to play at Georgia Tech, and both of his sons, Corey and Eric, were both Major League Baseball players.
They said it
Jones County head coach Justin Rogers on the loss: “We really had some missed opportunities, and we had some alignment issues. We had some chances that we didn’t take advantage of to put some points on the board, and we had too many drops. I mean, just dropping the ball.”
Rogers on his team bouncing back: “Oh, it’s still early. Last time I checked, it’s still September, and there’s a lot of football to be played. Obviously this hurts, but it’s hard to win, and we understand that, but we just have to come back and work and do the things it takes to win games.”
What’s next?
Jones County hosts Eagle’s Landing on Friday.
Comments