Chargers not satisfied with 3-0 start

Despite his team’s 3-0 record, Central head coach Jesse Hicks hasn’t been pleased with how his team has finished its past two games.
So the Chargers’ coaching staff has made sure the players aren’t satisfied. In fact, that’s the Monday focus for the Chargers each week.
They will find out if that approach has worked Friday when they take on Northeast at Henderson Stadium.
“Sometimes winning can get be good, and sometimes it can be a curse,” Hicks said. “Kids will get to the point where they have won a couple of games, and they think the world revolves around them. We have humble Mondays, and we run them on Mondays like we’re back in camp. They have to realize it’s a week-to-week grind.
“I am happy with the fact that we’re 3-0. It’s definitely better than being 0-3. But you can’t be satisfied.”
After beating Mount de Sales 48-14, Central had to hold off Howard (20-14) and Southwest (27-20) in the second half to pull out wins.
“It’s definitely a good learning experience. We’ve done it two weeks in a row,” Hicks said of the second-half struggles. “What I told the guys (Tuesday) is, ‘The more you win, you’re going to have a target on your back and the more people are going to want to beat you because you’ve proven yourself.’ I’m definitely happy that we showed a lot of heart and stuck in there and got the win, but we’re not happy with the way we played.”
Central has lost six straight to Northeast, although the two teams didn’t play each other the past two years.
The two teams open region play next week — Central at Kendrick in GHSA Region 4-3A and Northeast at home against Bleckley County in Region 3-2A.
“It’s very important that we play well and get some confidence because we’ve got a really good region,” Northeast head coach Bruce Mullen said. “It’s real important that we do well against Central going into our region.”
The Raiders have struggled to three losses, scoring just 19 points so far. They lost by one to Lamar County and seven to Rutland before being shut out last week by Twiggs County.
“We’ve tried some things, putting the ones against the ones and see if we can motivate them and see if we can get something going in the running game,” Mullen said. “ We’ve got to be able to run the ball to have success.”
