September 13, 2016 1:48 PM

Bears, Eagles stay atop Class 6A poll

By Daniel Shirley

Houston County remains first in this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association’s GHSA Class 6A poll, with Northside still at No. 2.

The Bears received 14 first-place votes this week, while the Eagles got the other one.

There wasn’t much movement for the other Middle Georgia teams this week, either. Jones County remains sixth in the Class 5A poll, while Mary Persons remains fifth in Class 4A and Peach County remains sixth in 3A. West Laurens received votes in 4A, while Central received votes in 3A.

In 2A, Dublin moved into the poll at No. 9, while Dodge County received votes.

Macon County dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 in Class 1A.

Class 7A

Pts

Prv

1. Mill Creek (14)

149

1

2. Roswell (1)

135

2

3. Grayson

118

3

4. Norcross

104

4

5. McEachern

92

5

6. Lassiter

60

8

7. Newton

54

7

8. Lowndes

42

T9

9. South Forsyth

19

NR

10. Brookwood

14

NR

Others receiving votes: South Gwinnett 10, North Cobb 8, Parkview 4, East Coweta 3, Etowah 3, North Gwinnett 3, North Paulding 3, Mountain View 2, Tift County 2, Archer 1.

Dropped Out: South Gwinnett, Tift County.

Class 6A

Pts

Prv

1. Houston County (14)

149

1

2. Northside

135

2

3. Valdosta

120

3

4. Dalton

97

4

5. Northgate

79

5

6. Lee County

67

6

7. Tucker

55

7

8. Glynn Academy

50

8

9. Harrison

39

9

10. Creekside

14

NR

Others receiving votes: Alexander 6, Coffee 6, Mays 5, Langston Hughes 3, Brunswick 1.

Dropped Out: Lanier.

Class 5A

Pts

Prv

1. Stockbridge (13)

148

1

2. Buford (2)

133

2

3. Carrollton

118

3

4. Ware County

100

4

5. Kell

88

5

6. Jones County

75

6

7. Thomas County Central

70

8

8. Griffin

39

NR

9. Grady

16

9

10. Arabia Mountain

13

NR

Others receiving votes: Rome 7, Woodland-Stockbridge 7, Southwest DeKalb 4, Carver-Atlanta 2, Loganville 2, Paulding County 2, Locust Grove 1.

Dropped Out: Bainbridge, Southwest DeKalb.

Class 4A

Pts

Prv

1. Cartersville (14)

149

1

2. Thomson (1)

135

2

3. Blessed Trinity

109

3

4. Woodward Academy

103

4

5. Mary Persons

83

5

6. Sandy Creek

77

6

7. Marist

57

8

8. Jefferson

44

7

9. Burke County

32

10

10. Ridgeland

26

9

Others receiving votes: Cairo 3, Oconee County 3, West Laurens 3, Madison County 1.

Dropped out: None.

Class 3A

Pts

Prv

1. Liberty County (8)

133

3

2. Greater Atlanta Christian (6)

132

2

3. Pace Academy (1)

125

1

4. Lovett

105

4

5. Cedar Grove

87

5

6. Peach County

75

6

7. Dawson County

53

7

8. Westminster

41

9

9. Calhoun

33

8

10. Crisp County

19

NR

Others receiving votes: Others receiving votes: North Hall 17, Central 3, Monroe 1, Pierce County 1.

Dropped Out: Pierce County.

Class 2A

Pts

Prv

1. Fitzgerald (9)

144

T1

2. Benedictine (6)

140

T1

3. Callaway

104

4

4. Jefferson County

102

5

5. Brooks County

92

6

6. Model

64

10

7. Rabun County

60

9

8. Vidalia

49

3

9. Dublin

32

NR

10. Heard County

22

7

Others receiving votes: Appling County 5, Elbert County 4, Dodge County 3, Hapeville Charter 1, Pepperell 1, Temple 1.

Dropped Out: Dodge County.

Class 1A

Pts

Prv

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (14)

148

1

2. Wesleyan

121

3

3. Commerce

107

4

4. Prince Avenue Christian

95

5

5. Clinch County

77

6

6. Macon County

74

2

7. Emanuel County Institute

61

8

8. Darlington (1)

52

7

9. Fellowship Christian School

34

9

10. Marion County

21

10

Others receiving votes: Landmark Christian 9, Lincoln County 7, Manchester 7, Irwin County 6, Calvary Day 5, Mt. Zion-Carroll 1.

Dropped Out: None.

___

