Bears, Eagles stay atop Class 6A poll

Houston County remains first in this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association’s GHSA Class 6A poll, with Northside still at No. 2.
The Bears received 14 first-place votes this week, while the Eagles got the other one.
There wasn’t much movement for the other Middle Georgia teams this week, either. Jones County remains sixth in the Class 5A poll, while Mary Persons remains fifth in Class 4A and Peach County remains sixth in 3A. West Laurens received votes in 4A, while Central received votes in 3A.
In 2A, Dublin moved into the poll at No. 9, while Dodge County received votes.
Macon County dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 in Class 1A.
Class 7A
Pts
Prv
1. Mill Creek (14)
149
1
2. Roswell (1)
135
2
3. Grayson
118
3
4. Norcross
104
4
5. McEachern
92
5
6. Lassiter
60
8
7. Newton
54
7
8. Lowndes
42
T9
9. South Forsyth
19
NR
10. Brookwood
14
NR
Others receiving votes: South Gwinnett 10, North Cobb 8, Parkview 4, East Coweta 3, Etowah 3, North Gwinnett 3, North Paulding 3, Mountain View 2, Tift County 2, Archer 1.
Dropped Out: South Gwinnett, Tift County.
Class 6A
Pts
Prv
1. Houston County (14)
149
1
2. Northside
135
2
3. Valdosta
120
3
4. Dalton
97
4
5. Northgate
79
5
6. Lee County
67
6
7. Tucker
55
7
8. Glynn Academy
50
8
9. Harrison
39
9
10. Creekside
14
NR
Others receiving votes: Alexander 6, Coffee 6, Mays 5, Langston Hughes 3, Brunswick 1.
Dropped Out: Lanier.
Class 5A
Pts
Prv
1. Stockbridge (13)
148
1
2. Buford (2)
133
2
3. Carrollton
118
3
4. Ware County
100
4
5. Kell
88
5
6. Jones County
75
6
7. Thomas County Central
70
8
8. Griffin
39
NR
9. Grady
16
9
10. Arabia Mountain
13
NR
Others receiving votes: Rome 7, Woodland-Stockbridge 7, Southwest DeKalb 4, Carver-Atlanta 2, Loganville 2, Paulding County 2, Locust Grove 1.
Dropped Out: Bainbridge, Southwest DeKalb.
Class 4A
Pts
Prv
1. Cartersville (14)
149
1
2. Thomson (1)
135
2
3. Blessed Trinity
109
3
4. Woodward Academy
103
4
5. Mary Persons
83
5
6. Sandy Creek
77
6
7. Marist
57
8
8. Jefferson
44
7
9. Burke County
32
10
10. Ridgeland
26
9
Others receiving votes: Cairo 3, Oconee County 3, West Laurens 3, Madison County 1.
Dropped out: None.
Class 3A
Pts
Prv
1. Liberty County (8)
133
3
2. Greater Atlanta Christian (6)
132
2
3. Pace Academy (1)
125
1
4. Lovett
105
4
5. Cedar Grove
87
5
6. Peach County
75
6
7. Dawson County
53
7
8. Westminster
41
9
9. Calhoun
33
8
10. Crisp County
19
NR
Others receiving votes: Others receiving votes: North Hall 17, Central 3, Monroe 1, Pierce County 1.
Dropped Out: Pierce County.
Class 2A
Pts
Prv
1. Fitzgerald (9)
144
T1
2. Benedictine (6)
140
T1
3. Callaway
104
4
4. Jefferson County
102
5
5. Brooks County
92
6
6. Model
64
10
7. Rabun County
60
9
8. Vidalia
49
3
9. Dublin
32
NR
10. Heard County
22
7
Others receiving votes: Appling County 5, Elbert County 4, Dodge County 3, Hapeville Charter 1, Pepperell 1, Temple 1.
Dropped Out: Dodge County.
Class 1A
Pts
Prv
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (14)
148
1
2. Wesleyan
121
3
3. Commerce
107
4
4. Prince Avenue Christian
95
5
5. Clinch County
77
6
6. Macon County
74
2
7. Emanuel County Institute
61
8
8. Darlington (1)
52
7
9. Fellowship Christian School
34
9
10. Marion County
21
10
Others receiving votes: Landmark Christian 9, Lincoln County 7, Manchester 7, Irwin County 6, Calvary Day 5, Mt. Zion-Carroll 1.
Dropped Out: None.
___
