Middle Georgia’s Sunday Stars: Softball, cross country and volleyball

Lindsey Cauley, Veterans, softball
Cauley had a double as part of her 3-for-4 day with four RBI against Warner Robins.
Cassidy Cook, Piedmont, softball
Cook drove in six runs and had two homers in Piedmont’s 17-0 win over LaGrange
Mary Elaine Mitchell, Stratford, softball
Mitchell had three hits and scored three runs Tuesday against Mount de Sales.
Rylee Lamb, Houston County, softball
Lamb had a full night against Northside as the wnning pitcher with five strikeouts and no walks, to go with four RBI, two runs and two hits.
Karsen Ochs, FPD, softball
Ochs homered twice in one inning, including a grand slam, Tuesday against Wilkinson County. She was the winning pitcher Wednesday against Northside and Thursday against Tattnall Square.
Alyssa Orona, Stratford, softball
Orona went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI on Tuesday against Mount de Sales.
Emma Pruitt, Perry, softball
Pruitt got the win, with seven strikeouts and one walk, against Howard, and had three hits and five RBI.
Faith Siror, Mount de Sales, cross country
Siror won the Stratford Invitational on Tuesday, finishing in 23:12.
Avery Thomson, Mount de Sales, volleyball
Thomson had 14 kills in the Cavaliers’ 3-0 victory Thursday over West Laurens.
Mason Watford, Jones County, softball
Watford went the distance in the win over Woodland, and chipped in two hits and two RBI. She was the winning pitcher a day earlier against Locust Grove and had two hits.
