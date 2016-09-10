What we learned: FPD makes big statement in rout

An impressive 56-0 win over Hawkinsville, the GHSA Class 1A public champion in 2014, is drawing some attention from around the state and likely will give the Vikings some traction in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll. They take on another 3-0 team, Warren County, on Friday in Warrenton, and a win there would give FPD its best start since 2009, its final season in the GISA.
Tattnall bouncing back
The first season under new head coach Chance Jones and his veteran staff has been a good one so far for Tattnall Square. The Trojans have yet to allow a point this season while defeating Wilcox County 26-0 and East Laurens 41-0. They face Pacelli, an 0-3 team that opened the season with a 48-6 loss to Mount de Sales, on Friday.
Potential historic start
A couple of close wins has Central off to its best start since 2005 at 3-0. The Chargers’ next two opponents, Northeast and Kendrick, are winless. Should Central beat both of them, the Chargers would be off to their first 5-0 start since 1981, when they started 6-0 and advanced to the Region 2-4A championship game, where it lost to eventual state champion Warner Robins.
Been here before
Dublin improved to 4-0 with a 34-27 win — head coach Roger Holmes’ 125th at Dublin — over Swainsboro. The Irish were 4-0 last year, and finished 6-4. This year’s team looks to be tested down the stretch, having won three games so far by nine points.
Payback continues
Westfield has beaten a lot of teams by a lot points through the years, but they’re undergoing their most extensive rebuilding in decades. Friday’s 34-7 loss to Deerfield-Windsor was largest margin in the series since 2007, and second largest of this century. Westfield had a stretch in the 1990s where it won three games by 36, 35 and 41.
Region remains ridiculous
And that region is 1-6A. The lone loss belongs to Coffee, which fell 30-27 to Class 5A No. 5 Ware County, a quality loss.
Lee County’s game with Class 4A Hardaway (1-9 last year) fell victim to Hermine.
Still perfect
Excluding Saturday night’s Fitzgerald-Macon County game, five area teams have yet to lose in at least three games.
Northside, Houston County, Central, Dublin, Taylor County and FPD are all 3-0 or better.
Tattnall Square is 2-0.
Comments