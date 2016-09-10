Jones County wins region opener against Locust Grove

Jones County's Drake Bolus (8) runs down the sideline for a big gain in the 1st half of their game Friday night against Locust Grove.
Jones County's Drae Butts (80) catches an 85 yard touchdown pass in the 1st half of their game Friday night against Locust Grove.
Jones County's Teldrick Ross (1) breaks a tackle by Locust Grove's Champ Leddon (12).
Jones County's Drake Bolus (8) catches a touchdown pass Friday night against Locust Grove.
Jones County's Darius Johnson Jr. (7) intercepts a pass intended for Locust Grove's Andre Rountree (7).
Jones County defenders gang tackle Locust Grove's Caleb Huntley (1).
