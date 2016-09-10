Houston County ousts Veterans at Freedom Field

Houston County running back Jaeven West (1) runs by a Veterans defender during their game against Veterans Friday night.
Jason Vorhees
Houston County wide receiver Eli Watson (14) hauls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Fromm during their game against Veterans Friday night.
Houston County's Kor'darius Melton (38) tackles Veterans' Kaiman Smith for a loss in the backfield during their game Friday night.
Veterans quarterback Leyton Pinckney (11) hands the ball off to Amarrian Brown (4) during their game against Houston County Friday night.
Veterans receiver Jeremy Horton (8) avoids a tackle from Houston County's Khalil Polk (23) during their game Friday night.
Veterans fullback Kori Walker (20) is stood up after a short gain by Houston County defenders during their game Friday night.
Houston County running back Shelton Horton (37) follows his blockers during their game against Veterans Friday night.
Houston County wide receiver Amari Colbert (7) runs by a Veterans defender on a reception from quarterback Jake Fromm during their Friday night.
Houston County quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass during their game against Veterans Friday night.
