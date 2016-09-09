Fromm, Bears cruise by Warhawks

Jake Fromm threw for 492 yards and seven touchdowns as Houston County defeated Veterans 58-27 on Friday night at Freedom Field.
Fromm threw two touchdowns each to Eli Watson, Amari Colbert and Jaeven West as Houston County was finally able to pull away from Veterans in the fourth quarter.
Rochelle Dinkins had five catches for 113 yards for Veterans.
Houston County improves to 4-0 on the season while Veterans drops to 1-3.
Four who mattered
Fromm: The senior was masterful in the first half with 332 yards passing and four touchdowns. He gave way to his brother Dylan with eight minutes left in the game.
Colbert: The senior wideout atoned for an early fumble by hauling in nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
West: The Houston County running back ran for 83 yards and added four catches for 113 yards and two scores.
Dinkins: The senior wide receiver scored on an end around to tie the score early and added another touchdown.
Turning point
Veterans put together a great two-minute drive in the second quarter. Quarterback Leyton Pinckney connected with Dinkins on a 40-yard pass play, and two plays later Amarrian Brown scored from 1 yard out to cut Houston County’s lead to 21-14. But Veterans left a little too much time on the clock: 43 seconds. Fromm found West over the middle, and West did the rest for a 63-yard score with only three seconds left on the clock. After that, Veterans never got closer than 14 points.
Observations
Missed chances: It seems like everything was going right for Veterans in the first half. It forced three turnovers, including one from Colbert and one from Fromm, but only capitalized on one of the turnovers. That proved to be critical because Houston County’s offense could not be stopped, amassing more than 500 yards.
They said it
Fromm on his first half, when he missed on only four passes: “I felt great, and the ball was coming out, and the receivers were making plays. We feel like when we get going we are very hard to stop. I don’t think they ever stopped us, but they took the ball away from us three times. Once we stopped turning the ball over, we were fine.”
Fromm on the rivalry with Veterans: “I mean, we know all those guys, and we share a stadium with them so it was important to play well. We knew they would come out and they would play us hard but we are 3-0 against them now.”
Colbert on his early fumble: “I knew I had to go out and do something after that, and Jake told me he was going back to me as soon as he could. Right after that, I was able to catch one and go all the way (69 yards) so that kind of got us going again.”
Colbert on how fun the Houston County offense is: “It’s so much fun during the games because we are getting up and down the field. Playing the games are the best part, but our practices are not fun at all.”
Houston County head coach Von Lassiter on the turnovers: “We have not been a team that turns the ball over this year, and that was disappointing. I mean, we can’t do that and expect to win football games. I thought our defense stepped up and saved us a little bit in the first half. We have a long way to go as a football team right now. You just can’t turn the ball over like we did (Friday).”
What’s next?
Houston County plays Thursday at Warner Robins, while Veterans plays Friday at Howard.
