Eagles turn top-10 showdown into blowout

Tobias Oliver had a big night, accounting for four touchdowns in Northside’s 38-7 win over Lanier in a showdown of teams ranked in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll’s GHSA Class 6A top 10.
Northside entered the game ranked second, while Lanier was ranked 10th.
The Longhorns jumped on top after Northside’s first possession by blocking a punt and returning it for a score. But the Eagles dominated from there, led by their senior quarterback. Oliver ran for two touchdowns and passed for two as the Eagles improved to 4-0.
Four who mattered
Oliver: The Eagles’ quarterback passed for 159 yards and scores of 37 yards (Trayvon Willis) and 9 yards (Jaylan Sandifer).
Desean Dinkins/Daniel Neal: The Eagles’ running backs combined for 28 carries and 129 yards, and the Eagles’ front line punished the Longhorns throughout.
Noah Fritz: Lanier’s quarterback was hurried all night by a dominant Northside defensive front. He accounted for 121 yards (82 passing and 39 rushing), but the Longhorns didn’t manage much else.
Turning point
Tyler Taylor gave Lanier an early lead, picking up a blocked punt and returning it 4 yards for a touchdown on Northside’s first drive. But the Eagles responded and scored on their next drive. They went 65 yards in 11 plays and evened the score on an 8-yard run by Oliver. From there, the rout was on.
Observations
Nice balance: Dinkins, Oliver and Neal all rushed for at least 55 yards as the Eagles had 51 carries for 194 yards, while Sandifer, Willis and Marquaevious Williams each had at least four catches and each had at least 32 yards receiving.
Third-down success: Northside was 6-of-8 on third-down tries in the first half, and those conversions helped keep alive the Eagles’ touchdown drives.
A struggle all night: Lanier didn’t get its initial first down until late in the first half. The Longhorns (1-2) had 51 plays for 173 total yards, while the Eagles ran 75 plays for 364 yards. At one point, Northside had 44 plays to nine for Lanier.
Worth mentioning
Early chances after half: Lanier had two early scoring chances in the second half. The Longhorns’ first drive after halftime ended with a failed fourth-down try deep in the Eagles’ territory. After a Northside fumble, Lanier missed a short field goal.
Nice effort: Northside head coach Kevin Kinsler sought out Fritz after the game to commend him on his competitive spirit and told the quarterback to keep his head up after the loss.
They said it
Kinsler on the win: “We kept talking to our kids all week long that Lanier is a good football team, and they were going to be a lot bigger than us. And we had to come out fast and physical and play really hard. I’m not sure we played good all the time, but we did come out and play really hard.”
Kinsler on his team’s response to being down 7-0: “The good thing was that after they blocked the punt — it was a really good play by their kid — I was happy with the way that we regrouped and didn’t panic and just came together and put together a really good drive on offense.”
What’s next?
Northside hosts Ware County on Friday.
