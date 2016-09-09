Trojans run past Panthers

Peach County coasted in the first half before taking over in the second and pulling away from Perry for a 38-6 win Friday night in GHSA non-region action.
The Trojans (2-1) built a 14-0 lead at the break thanks to big plays from highly recruited junior Kearis Jackson. He scored on a 13-yard run on Peach County’s first possession and contributed a 54-yard run that saw him reverse his field to set up the Trojans second score.
Peach County’s starting defense pitched a shutout. Perry (1-1) had just 90 yards of total offense at halftime and was forced into four straight three-and-out possessions in the third quarter as Peach County built momentum and put the game away. Perry finally got on the board with a touchdown with 1:41 remaining.
Three who mattered
Antonio Gilbert: The Peach County signal-caller turned in an efficient 10-of-16 passing performance for 90 yards and a touchdown. He extended plays with his feet all night long, rushing nine times for 55 yards.
Devontae Howard: Gilbert’s go-to target on the night was rewarded with a 46-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter that gave the Trojans’ a three score advantage.
Damion Bagley: Perry’s quarterback saw heavy action as he played both ways for the Panthers and rushed 14 times. He scored Perry’s only touchdown on a 1-yard plunge.
Observation
Too much speed: Perry’s athletic backfield that chewed up more than 300 yards on the ground against Rutland in its opener, found it very difficult running laterally against the Trojans. At one point in the third quarter, six of Perry’s 10 second-half rushing attempts went for negative yardage.
They said it
Peach County head coach Chad Campbell on his team’s overall performance: “We prepared well this week. We had a good week of practice, and it showed (Friday). We didn’t turn the ball over for the first time this year, and we got some turnovers. We had really good field position most of the night.”
Campbell on his defensive performance: “I thought we played well most of the game. We have to make more tackles in crucial situations, but our defense played really good, and we got the scoop and score there (in the fourth quarter).”
Campbell on Gilbert’s performance: “He’s progressing, but I’d like to see him stay in the pocket a little more and throw people open. He’s getting there, but he’s making plays with his feet when things break down.”
What’s next?
Perry will try to regroup on the road Friday at Harris County, while Peach County hosts Mary Persons.
