Greyhounds win shootout at home

Bradley Hunnicutt’s ankle was fine, about as good as his arm.
And that was good.
The Greyhounds’ quarterback passed for four touchdowns and nearly 500 yards to lead Jones County to a 49-34 win Friday night over Locust Grove at Greyhound Field.
It was the GHSA Region 4-5A opener and Hunnicutt’s first game back since hurting his ankle in the opener against Lee County. He did suffer three interceptions but was otherwise sharp in spreading the ball around.
The third quarter was a possession quarter, but the Greyhounds took control with an 11-yard Nick Singleton run and 23-yard scoring pass from Hunnicutt to DeQueze Fryer.
