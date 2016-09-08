Thursday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday’s Volleyball
Luella 2, Stratford 1
Sets: 25-20, 19-25, 30-28
Kills: S: Kaitlyn Neel, Sydnie Rouleau, Cherish Jones 7.
Assists: S: Monica Montalvo 15.
Digs: S: Neel, Margo Hannan 10.
Mary Persons 2, Stratford 0
Sets: 25-19, 27-25.
Kills: S: Neel 6.
Assists: S: Aysha Roberts 6.
Digs: S: Hannan 11.
Mount de Sales 3, West Laurens 0
Sets: 25-22, 25-14, 25-14.
Kills: MdS: A. Thomson 14, T.Sims 6, E. Sanfrey 4.
Assists: MdS: E. Bunkers 23.
Digs: MdS: Sanfrey 6, Braski 5.
Aces: MdS: Sanfrey7, Sims 5..
Records: Mount de Sales 11-5.
Next: Mount de Sales at FPD Playdate, TBA, Saturday
Whitewater 2, Veterans 0
Sets: 25-22, 25-20
Kills: V: Guzman, Diamond 5, Heard 3.
Assists: V: Hill 10.
Digs: V: Dostie 9, Guzman, Hill 4.
Aces: V: Heard 2.
Blocks: V: Heard, Diamond 1.
Veterans 2, Lee County 1
Sets: 25-21,22-25, 26-24
Kills: V: Hudson 14, Heard, Gusman 7
Assists: V: Hill 18, Buchanon 8.
Digs: V: Dostie 15, Hill 8.
Aces: V: Hudson 10.
Blocks: V: Heard 3.
Records: Veterans 10-5.
Thursday’s Softball
Gatewood 8, Westfield 0
Westfield
000
00
—
0
0
1
Gatewood
200
33
—
8
10
1
WP: Brooke Tingler. LP: Emma Williams.
2B: G: Sydney Lack.
Game notes: Lack drove in three runs and Kennie James had three hits and Maggie James two for the Gators. Tingler struck out four with no walks in the no-hitter.
Records: Westfield 14-4-1; Gatewood 12-1.
Piedmont 17, LaGrange 0
Piedmont
6(10)1
—
17
21
1
LaGrange
000
—
0
0
7
WP: Maddie Morton. LP: Reagan Terry.
2B: P: Cassidy Cook, Ashley Johnston.
HR: P: Cook 2.
Game notes: Cook drove in six runs and was joined by Madison Burnham with three hits, with six teammates getting two hits.
Records: Piedmont 8-8-1.
Perry 8, Howard 0
Howard
000
000
—
0
2
2
Perry
050
102
—
8
8
1
WP: Emma Pruitt. LP: Vaughn.
2B: P: Pruitt.
Game notes: Pruitt had three hits and five RBI for the Panthers, while Madyson Kelly added two hits and two RBI. Pruitt struck out seven and walked one for the win. ... Alyn Ovell had both of Howard’s hits.
Records: Perry 5-7.
Next: Perry at Peach County, 4 p.m., Friday.
Houston County 10, Northside 2
Northside
101
00
—
2
3
3
Houston County
145
0x
—
10
9
3
WP: Rylee Lamb. LP: Haley Crofutt.
2B: HC: Lamb 2.
3B: HC: Madison Slappey.
HR: Grace Hardee.
Game notes: Lamb had a huge day, with four RBI on two hits, two runs, and a five-strikeout, no-walk day in the circle. Hardee added three RBI and two hits and Caitlyn Davis two hits and two RBI.
Records: Houston County 10-4.
Next: Houston County at Rutland, 9 a.m., Saturday.
Dublin 3, East Laurens 2
Dublin
000
010
02
—
3
8
0
East Laurens
010
000
01
—
2
2
3
WP: Lauryn Metzdorf. LP: Cayleigh Carter.
2B: EL: Kendra Delgado.
3B: EL: Jasmine Haynes.
Game notes: Courtney Collins scored on Ashley Spitzmiller’s single, and then Metzdorf scored on Brenna Lanier’s fly out to lead Dublin, which survived an East Laurens runner on third with one out.
Records: Dublin 8-6; East Laurens 6-7.
Next: Bleckley County at Dublin, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
GMC 19, Greene County 0
GMC
4(13)2
—
19
13
0
Greene County
000
—
0
0
2
WP: Kate McGhee. LP: T. Rhodes.
2B: GMC: Cade Bass, Whitley Ward, Kate McGehee, Tara MacCartee 2.
HR: GMC: McGhee.
Game notes: Taylor Curtis went 3-for-3 to lead the Bulldogs, who got two-hit nights from McGhee, Brooke Sheffield and McCartee. McGhee struck out five.
Records: GMC 10-2.
Pike County 7, Rutland 2
Rutland
000
020
0
—
2
7
7
Pike County
202
003
x
—
7
10
1
LP: Laney Wallace.
2B: R: Wallace.
Game notes: Maggie Shipp had three hits and an RBI for Rutland.
Records: Rutland 7-7.
Next: Rutland at Houston County, 9 a.m., Saturday.
Jones County 9, Woodland 3
Woodland
012
000
0
—
3
7
3
Jones County
050
400
x
—
9
9
4
WP: Mason Watford. LP: Brown.
2B: W: Harvey, Brown; JC: Watford, Jaida Williams.
3B: JC: Bree Comer.
HR: W: Baileigh Neace.
Game notes: Watford had a solid game, with two hits and two RBI plus the win. Williams had three RBI and two hits, and Comer had two hits.
FPD 2, Tattnall Square 1
FPD
101
000
0
—
2
8
2
Tattnall
000
000
1
—
1
5
4
WP: Karsen Ochs (7-1). LP: Ashleigh Morton.
2B: T: Jaelyn Darley.
Game notes: Ochs, Allie Parkerson, Amanda Evans and Carli Sutton each had two hits for FPD, which got the what proved to be the game-winning run on Sutton’s single to right. ... Darley and Kristen Johnson had two hits each for the Trojans, who stranded the tying run on third in the seventh.
Records: FPD 12-3, 3-0, GHSA Region 7-1A; Tattnall 12-3, 3-1 Region 7-1A.
Next: FPD at Stratford, 7 p.m., Tuesday; Mount de Sales at Tattnall, 5:55 p.m., Tuesday.
Mount de Sales 9, Wilkinson County 1
Wilkinson Co.
100
000
—
1
4
5
MdS
251
01
—
9
5
2
WP: Erin Wallace. LP: A. Owens.
Wednesday’s Softball
Jones County 8, Locust Grove 6
Locust Grove
000
040
2
—
6
11
3
Jones County
004
202
x
—
8
9
3
WP: Mason Watford. LP: Maloch.
2B: LG: Lambert, Maloch, Richardson; JC: Williams.
HR: LG: Lewellen.
Game notes: Kaitlyn Curry drove in three runs with two hits to lead Jones County, which got two-hit games from Watford and Madison Bennett, who scored three times.
Reminder to coaches: Nominations for “Sunday Stars” should be sent to sports@macon.com by noon Saturday, with complete stats for nominees.
