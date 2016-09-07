Southwest looks to end another drought against rival Central

With a win on Friday, Southwest can make a strong case for earning the nickname of ‘The Drought Breakers.”
The Patriots (1-1) slayed the proverbial Bibb County giant of Westside in the season opener, becoming the first school in the county to defeat the Seminoles.
Next up is another thorn in the side of Southwest — Central. The Patriots’ aim? To build on the win against Westside and not make it a mere footnote of the season.
“With our program, we haven’t done a lot of winning since I’ve been here, and learning how to win each week is part of the process,” Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree said. “Westside is over, it’s done with, and now it’s week to week. We’ve had a good week of practice, hopefully they will respond.”
The unbeaten Chargers (2-0) are understandably confident heading into Friday, having won five straight against the Patriots, with two straight shutouts. Add to the fact that Central is 2-0 for the first time since 2005, and there is plenty for the Chargers to hang their hat on.
That’s exactly what Central head coach Jesse Hicks is guarding his team against this week.
“Our job as a staff is to keep these kids humble and keep them hungry,” Hicks said. “A lot of times, kids will get passive. We’re dealing with a group of kids, with this generation, is a ‘what have you done for me lately?’ generation. They’re very entitled.
“When you win, you have to turn around and up that. The last week was great, but it’s over.”
The Chargers will aim to stay consistent on offense against a Patriots defensive front that was impressive against Westside, holding the Seminoles without a touchdown.
“I’m an offensive guy, but I’m also a firm believer that defense wins championships and offense sells tickets,” Dupree said.
