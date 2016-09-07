Southwest looks to end another drought against rival Central

0:51 Mark Daniel cites offensive development as key to Rutland victory over Northeast Pause

2:36 Mary Persons coach appreciates support from community on Friday

2:41 Northside vs. Westside High School Football

0:57 Northside, Westside prepare for showdown in Macon

3:31 Veterans, Houston County more than amped for home stadium

2:18 Freedom Field ready for Friday night football

1:22 Greg Moore credits balance for FPD win over Howard

2:23 Peach County's Chad Campbell and Houston County's Von Lassiter on the end of a difficult week

0:25 Tailgate crew show off their pregame treats

1:19 Southwest's Markees Burton credits blocking for pivotal kickoff return