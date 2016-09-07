Wednesday’s Middle Georgia high school scoreboard

Wednesday’s Softball
Peach County 15, Central 3
Central
003
0
—
3
5
4
Peach County
645
x
—
15
13
1
WP: Alison Hammack.
2B: PC: Lindsey Arrington, Savanna Osborne, Alanie Chandler.
3B: PC: Chandler.
Game notes: Osborne went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI for Peach County, while Hammack struck out nine.
Records: Peach County 7-4.
Next: Perry at Peach County, 4 p.m., Friday.
FPD 8, Northside 2
Northside
000
020
0
—
2
5
2
FPD
002
420
x
—
8
10
2
WP: Karsen Ochs (7-2). LP: Cassidy Ruffin.
2B: FPD: Katie Culver 2, Ochs, Emily Rutledge, Allie Parkerson, Amanda Evans, Carli Sutton.
HR: FPD: Parkerson.
Game notes: Culver went 4-for-4 with three RBI and Parkerson went 2-for-2 with two RBI for FPD. ... Sam Cannon had two RBI for Northside.
Records: FPD 11-3, Northside 3-8.
Next: Northside at Houston County, 6 p.m., Thursday; FPD at Tattnall Square, 7 p.m., Thursday.
Hawkinsville 22, Macon County 0
Hawkinsville
9(10)3
—
22
10
1
Macon County
000
—
0
1
15
WP: Rebecca Johnson. LP: Williams.
Game notes: Nadia Sloan and Harley Marsh each had two hits for Hawkinsville, with Sloan picking up four RBI.
Records: Hawkinsville 9-5.
Next: Hawkinsville at Dooly County, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Monticello 10, Alcovy 0
Monticello
050
50
—
10
10
0
Alcovy
000
00
—
0
5
1
WP: O’Neal Sealy. LP: Williams.
2B: M: Mackenzie Tripp, Kenzie Abbott.
3B: M: Sealy.
HR: M: Lacey Rutledge.
Game notes: Madison Abbott and Sealy each had two hits for Monticello, with Rutledge driving home three runs.
Records: Monticello 11-3.
Tuesday’s Volleyball
FPD 2, Tattnall Square 0
Sets: 25-12, 25-4
Kills: FPD: Mackenzie Johnson 3, Kirsten Beach 1, Anna Massey 1, Emmie Cate Powell 1.
Digs: FPD: Morgan Mullis 2, Powell 2, Seneker 2, Johnson 1.
Aces: FPD: Caitlin Farr 7, Massey 5, Emily Cox 3.
Aquinas 2, FPD 1
Sets: 25-18, 21-25, 25-20
Kills: FPD: Johnson 5, Beach 4, Farr 1, Lundy Lader 1, Powell 1.
Digs: FPD: Seneker 5, Johnson 3, Powell 3, Cox 1, Farr 1, Massey 1, Mullis 1.
Aces: FPD: Powell 2.
Records: FPD 10-5
Next: ELCA, Harris County at FPD, 5 p.m., Thursday.
Tuesday’s Softball
GMC 10, Washington-Wilkes 0
GMC
260
11
—
10
8
0
Washington-Wilkes
000
00
—
0
2
3
WP: Taylor Scott. LP: Samantha Wheatley.
2B: GMC: Whitley Ward, Kate McGhee, Jordan Waller.
3B: GMC: Taylor Curtis.
Game notes: McGhee went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI and Kennedy Brooks went 2-for-2 with two runs scored for GMC. ... Scott struck out 12, while Wheatley struck out 10.
Records: GMC 9-2.
Veterans 7, Warner Robins 0
Veterans
202
102
0
—
7
7
0
Warner Robins
000
000
0
—
0
5
2
WP: Jenna West.
2B: V: Lindsey Cauley, Sarah Wilkerson.
Game notes: Cauley went 3-for-4 with four RBI for Veterans.
Records: Veterans 5-8.
Next: Veterans at Bainbridge, 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Tuesday’s Boys Cross Country
Stratford Invitational
Team scores: Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 54, Lamar County 76, Northside 119, Stratford 121, Houston County 130, Mount de Sales 163, FPD 176, Covenant 193, Tattnall Square 203, ACE 236, Henry County 253, CFCA 374, Westfield 378, Eagle’s Landing 386, Griffin 446.
Top 10: 1. Hans Troyer (TC-S) 18:51; 2. Bill Lester (Briarwood) 19:31; 3. Allen Kim (MDS) 19:44; 4. Frank Spafford (LC) 19:52; 5. Ben Barwick (TSA) 20:06; 6. Seth Brahney (MDS) 20:06; 7. Brandon Spillers (N) 20:11; 8. Steven Landreth (N) 20:21; 9. John Griner (LC) 20:25; 10. Jacob Richardson (TC-S) 20:29.
Tuesday’s Girls Cross Country
Stratford Invitational
Team scores: Stratford 37, Mount de Sales 57, FPD 61, Covenant 123, Houston County 142, Lamar County 170, Henry County 182, Northside 201, ACE 229.
Individual winners: 1. Faith Siror (MDS) 23:12; 2. Faith Robertson (TC-S) 24:26; 3. Mary Jayne Bonfirm (FPD) 24:46; 4. Kate Patterson (FPD) 25:02; 5. Emory Sutherland (S) 25:22; 6. Ellie Peterson (S) 25:30; 7. Lizzi Clayton (S) 25:39; 8. Lydia Hardy (W) 25:45; 9. Margaret Henry (LC) 25:48; 10. Erin McDonald (W) 25:53.
