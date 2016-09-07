Houston County, Northside stay 1-2 in state poll

Little changed for Middle Georgia teams in the latest Georgia Sports Writers Association poll.
And that’s a good thing.
No area teams dropped out of the poll as few moved closer to a ranking.
Houston County and Northside remained 1-2 in Class 6A, and Jones County retained its No. 6 spot in Class 5A. Northside hosts No. 10 Lanier on Friday, and Jones County welcomes No. 12 Locust Grove on the same night in the Region 4-5A opener.
Mary Persons moved up two to No. 5 in Class 4A while Peach County improved one to No. 6 in Class 3A.
Dodge County stayed at No. 8 in Class 2A. Dublin is 11th, and Lamar County received a vote.
Macon County, after Monday’s rout of then-No. 10 Irwin County, is up to No. 2 in Class A and got three first-place votes.
