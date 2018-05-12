Webb Simpson celebrates an eagle shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Webb Simpson celebrates an eagle shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux AP Photo

Golf

Simpson stretches Players lead to 7 shots

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

May 12, 2018 07:11 PM

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.

Webb Simpson didn't back off Saturday at The Players Championship with a 4-under 68 that stretched his lead to seven shots.

He started out with an 8-foot birdie putt on the opening hole. His shot from the back bunker on the par-5 11th raced across the green and into the hole for an eagle. And that island green on the 17th was no problem. He tapped in for birdie.

Simpson's seven-shot lead set a record at The Players, and he has plenty of history on his side. No one has ever lost a seven-shot lead in the final round on the PGA Tour.

He was at 19-under 197.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth each had their best round at the TPC Sawgrass with 65s. They still were 11 shots behind.

