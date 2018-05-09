Fowler back at Players, still looking to catapult career

FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Fowler is back at the site of his greatest victory, the one that was supposed to catapult his career. He returns to the Players Championship with just one PGA Tour win since that dramatic closing performance on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in 2015. Jason E. Miczek, file AP Photo