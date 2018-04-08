Two of the game's greats chased him but Patrick Reed held on for the green jacket

In the end, Patrick Reed couldn't be caught.
While two of the game's premier golfers came close to doing so at the 82nd Masters, Reed's 15 under par score over four days secured his first-ever Masters title. After jumping out to a big score through the first three days, Reed came back to earth but remained steady Sunday. In the end, his 1 under par performance, putting him at 15 under over four days at Augusta National, was just enough to win his first-ever major and first-ever green jacket.
Reed, sporting a hot pink Nike polo, didn't enjoy the mistake-free golf he displayed in the previous days. Instead, he shot three bogeys to go with four birdies. This allowed a window to open for others to chase him.
Surprisingly, that wouldn't be Rory McIlroy, who was in second place entering Sunday and paired with Reed. McIlroy, however, had a day to forget by shooting 2 over to conclude his tournament 9 over.
Instead, Jordan Spieth had a whale of a day after beginning 5 under. He birdied the first two holes and didn't make a mistake until No. 18. He bogeyed, leaving himself little chance to walk into what would have been seen as an unforeseen Masters title. Rickie Fowler, who began the day in third place, closed strong with a birdie on No. 18. Finishing at 14 under for the tournament, Fowler needed Reed to make a mistake and bogey his final hole.
Reed wouldn't allow for that to happen. His tee shot landed just shy of the first set of bunkers on No. 18. His approach landed on the edge of the green. From there, all Reed needed to do was complete a two-putt for the Masters title.
Reed did that, broke out a fist pump and hugged his caddie to celebrate the victory.
Over his pro career, Reed has been painted as a bit of golf's villain. Allegations surfaced that he cheated on his qualifying round scores and stole from a teammate when in college at Georgia for a year. He also had two alcohol-related arrests, which led to his dismissal from the program.
Transferring to Augusta State, Reed, according to the book "Slaying the Tiger: A Year Inside the Ropes on the New PGA Tour" by Shane Ryan, lied about qualifying scores again, which led to the ire of his teammates. Reed eventually helped the Augusta State win consecutive national championships at the Division I level.
Reed has denied all of these allegations made in the book.
While Reed lived in Augusta for two years, he didn't enjoy the same kind of fan support as McIlroy, Spieth and Fowler had down the stretch. Reed is a polarizing figure in the sport. He has previously stated that public perception doesn't bother him much.
This is Reed's sixth PGA Tour win and first since a victory at The Barclays in 2016. He is also the first golfer to have at least competed for Georgia to win the Masters since Bubba Watson in 2014.
