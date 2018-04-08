Russell Henley began the week by becoming a father. He ended it with his best round at Augusta

At the end of an emotional seven days, Russell Henley comes away thankful.
He gets to play the game he loves for a living. He’ll get to drive home after his final round at the Masters to hold his newborn son Robert. He’ll take the next three to four weeks to enjoy being a parent for the first time, along with his wife Teil.
Being a father began with some worry. After Teil gave birth Tuesday at 4:30 a.m., complications emerged in Robert. His head swelled from the C-section delivery and he ended up in the NICU. Henley didn’t know if he would play the Masters at one point. Once doctors said Robert’s health improved, he felt he could play Augusta National as a pro for the fifth time. As the days went on, and as Henley tried to keep a level head on the golf course, Robert’s condition improved. Now, Robert is in the clear with Henley’s Masters wrapped up with a four-day score of 5 under.
“He’s healthy and he’s at home,” Henley said. “If he would have been healthy the whole time I don’t think I would be as thankful as I would right now. When there’s a situation like that with your son, I can’t really explain it, it was very nerve-wracking. For him to be home and healthy is really awesome.”
Henley, a Stratford Academy and Georgia alum, entered the day even and had his share of memorable moments. But with a clear mind, his Sunday performance turned out to be the best he’s ever had in Augusta.
Henley stayed steady through the first 12 holes, with two birdies and a bogey to place him at 1-under par. From there, he had a streak of four consecutive birdies, beginning with one on the par-5 No. 13.
He followed with one of his better shots over the past four days on No. 14. Using a 6-iron, Henley launched the ball to the left side of the green, which allowed for it to roll ever-so-close to the hole. Henley was able to tap in an easy birdie thereafter.
“I knew there was a backstop and knew if I landed the ball left of that pin it would be good,” Henley said. “Right when I hit it I knew it was enough club and hit it just how I wanted. I knew it was going to end up good. As long as you’re left to the pin and landing anywhere over the front of that green it’s going to get close to the hole.”
On 15, Henley came close to an eagle, but instead notched his third consecutive birdie. And on the par-3 16th, known as Redbud, Henley cleared the water and gave himself a short putt on the green for another birdie.
Henley made par on the final two holes, but nearly chipped in a birdie on 18.
“I would have liked to have finished in the top 10, but that is my lowest round at Augusta,” Henley said. “Like I said in the last couple of days when I talked to y’all, I’m playing really well. It showed up a little more (Sunday).”
Now that his 2018 Masters has come to an end, Henley will unwind and take some paternity leave from golf. He won’t participate in next week’s RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and plans to take three to four weeks off.
After the emotional ride he went through this week, Henley is ready to spend some quality time with his son.
“I’m sure there are going to be plenty of more bumps in the road, but I’m at least happy he’s home and healthy right now,” Henley said. “I can’t wait to see him. It’s just the weirdest feeling. I’ve never had this feeling before. I can’t wait to hold him.”
