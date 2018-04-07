Five things you need to know with Masters Sunday soon upon us

Well, it’s almost Sunday at the Masters.
Clear out your schedule. Make sure the television bill has been paid. Get the snacks ready.Three rounds have been played and the contenders are set. There will be drama during the round. There always is.
Here are five things you need to know before you start watching:
Tiger Woods will not win: Let’s get this out of the way. Woods is simply too far back to erase his 18-stroke deficit and win his fifth Masters. He has not played well during the first three rounds of the tournament, and he almost missed the cut. Considering Woods didn’t think he’d ever play golf again six months ago, it’s remarkable he’s still in Augusta. Woods shot even par on Saturday, his best round of the tournament. He’ll tee of at 11:10 a.m. and wear his Sunday red.
Three golfers have a shot: Barring an incredible comeback or shocking collapse, only three golfers have a realistic chance to win the green jacket tomorrow. Those men are: Patrick Reed (14 under), Rory McIlroy (11 under) and Rickie Fowler (9 under). Jon Rahm sits six strokes back at 8 under, which would be a lot of ground to make up.
Reed and McIlroy make an odd pair: It’ll be a strange sight as these two men walk the course together tomorrow. McIlroy needs a win at the Masters to be the sixth person ever to complete the career grand slam. Reed has five wins on the PGA Tour and has never won a major. McIlroy is one of the faces of golf. Reed is, well, not. They tee off at 2:40 p.m.
Reed and McIlroy have history: Reed and McIlroy have gone head-to-head once before. Reed won. In 2016, Reed and McIlroy faced off for the Ryder Cup. The front nine was thrilling, and on the 18th green, Reed sunk a birdie putt to capture a one-stroke victory.
Four Georgia golfers remain in the field: Four former Georgia golfers entered the tournament on Thursday. Four Georgia golfers remain in the tournament on Sunday. Brian Harman, Russell Henley, who has had an emotional week, Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson will tee off at various times on Sunday. Watson leads this group at 6 under. Kisner and Henley are both even. Harman sits at 7 over. Reed also played at Georgia, but his time was brief, and he got dismissed from the team.
