How four Georgia students got Masters tickets and a place to stay — for free

At the tradition unlike any other, these guests will be fortunate fans unlike any others.
Attending the Masters Tournament is considered the toughest ticket in sports, played at Augusta National Golf Club, where the exclusive crowd gathers each first full week of April to witness this storied major championship and soak up the spectacular spring scenery on one of the world’s most beautiful courses.
And among them during the third round Saturday will be the Jordan Vocational High School golf team – all three of the players and their coach – thanks to a generous gift and their thoughtful way of paying it forward.
How they got the tickets
Warren Steele, a retired Aflac executive, leads the Muscogee County chapter of Ferst Readers, formerly known as the Ferst Foundation for Childhood Literacy. The foundation, based in Madison, Ga., has given more than 5 million books to approximately 250,000 preschool children in seven states the past 19 years.
Steele, who also is treasurer of the Ferst Foundation, is one of the organization’s most successful volunteers. Through his effort, Muscogee County now ranks second in the state for registering the most children in the free program, totaling 2,959 last month, trailing only Carroll County’s 3,502.
To recognize Steele’s positive impact, Ferst president Betsy Wagenhauser has awarded him with four of the 16 Masters tickets the foundation receives as part of the Junior Pass Program, which promotes golf by enabling nonprofit organizations benefiting youth to select deserving children to attend the tournament for free.
“Here is a way to give back to our supporters, to show our gratitude with a goodwill gesture, so they can make life more beautiful for some kids,” Wagenhauser said.
In previous years, Steele has given his four Masters tickets to three students and a chaperone at St. Luke School, Brookstone School and Columbus High School. This year, he decided the recipients should be “kids who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to go” because they lacked enough money or access.
Steele also serves on the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation’s selection committee for the Teacher of the Year award in the Muscogee County School District. During a meeting last month, he asked fellow board member Sheryl Green, the 2015 Teacher of the Year, for a suggestion.
Green, who teaches English at Jordan, mentioned her school’s golf team.
At a school comprising students from mostly low-income families, Jordan golf coach Robert Harris has struggled to attract players to the sport. So they could use some inspiration.
“I hope it gives them the uplifting spirit as far as what golf really means to all the people that play the sport, love the sport and don’t understand the sport sometimes,” Harris said. “A lot of times, golf is looked upon as an uncool sport.”
Harris added, “The cost, I think, is the biggest factor, because I think if more kids could play without having to pay to play, then there would be more kids involved in it.”
That’s what Steele’s gift has provided.
“It’s one of those things that’s overwhelming to think about,” Harris said. “I’m going to the Masters and taking students when people try to go to the Masters for years and years. Everyone who plays golf always wishes to see the Masters.”
The Jordan players thought their coach was fooling them when he shared the news about the gift.
“They were speechless,” Harris said. “They were just sitting there and staring at me. I don’t think they knew how big this is, but now they’re all pumped up and ready to go.”
Jordan senior Tierra Everett, 18, is the team’s only female.
“I didn’t really know what the Masters was until somebody explained to me how much it means to a lot of people to go,” Tierra said.
Jordan sophomore Alex Noell, 16, comes from a golfing family, but he’s never been to a professional golf tournament. He called attending the Masters an “amazing” opportunity and a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
“Most people see it as the biggest tournament,” Alex said. “There’s a lot of hype around it.”
Harris told his players, “People put their names in the lottery for years and still aren’t lucky enough to get called to purchase tickets, so you should feel very special. When you go there, just relish the opportunity and take it all in and hold onto it for life.”
Steele has been to Augusta National for a Masters practice round, so he could describe what the students are about to experience.
“To actually be there in the middle of the tournament,” he said, “it’s going to be an experience they can talk about forever.”
The students are looking forward to hopefully meeting some of the pro golfers at the tournament, such as Tiger Woods or Jordan Spieth, and gleaning some tips by watching them play.
This is Jordan sophomore Fred Cofer’s first year golfing. In just a few months, he is gone from learning the game with plastic balls to watching the world’s best golfers compete at one of the best courses on the planet.
Fred wants to compare his form to theirs.
“I can maybe change mine, and I can get like those players,” said Fred, 16.
Paying the gift forward
After receiving the free tickets, which are going for more than $2,000 online, Harris had to find a place for his team to stay.
When he searched online, the cheapest hotels in the Augusta area were at least $800 per night for Masters week. Residents rent their homes for more than $1,000 per night. Undaunted, he found a much better option.
Priscilla Campbell, the sister of a friend with an appropriate first name, Columbus Wynn III, lives in the Augusta suburb of Evans. She is a single woman living in a four bedroom home.
Bingo.
Campbell, the executive assistant to the executive vice president for finance and administration at the Medical College of Georgia, was willing to house the Jordan team free of charge, but she was concerned about the condition of her house, especially the rotting deck.
No problem, Harris told her; they can fix it for her to earn their keep.
“I’m able to take care of my finances, but when it comes to things around the house, I can’t afford to do it,” Campbell said, who volunteers at the Dream Center, running the clothes closet for the less fortunate. “… This has brought me to tears. Here I am taking care of someone else’s needs, and God sends along Robert and his students to help me. It’s just truly amazing.”
The Jordan players are glad to do it.
“She didn’t have to give us her home, to let us stay there,” Fred said. “… So whatever it takes to make her happy, we’ll do it.”
Steele explained his motivation for the gift to the Jordan golf team – and his appreciation for how they will show their appreciation.
“I believe we all have this responsibility to do what we can do,” Steele said. “The fact that Ferst has played a small part in helping put these kids in a situation where they can see the broader part of Georgia, the broader world, and then have this lesson where this lady lets them stay with her and help her, I mean, that’s what the world is all about.”
