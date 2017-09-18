Henley qualifies for field at Tour Championship

Macon’s Russell Henley will play in the Tour Championship for the second time this week.
The tournament begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Henley also qualified for the 30-man field in 2014 and finished 12th.
Henley has had his best season as a professional and qualified for the tournament in 27th in the FedEx Cup standings through the first three week of the playoffs. He earned his third career win at the Houston Open in April and had four top-10 finishes with 21 cuts made in 26 events.
Henley made the cut in all four majors this year, finishing tied for 11th at the Masters, tied for 27th at the U.S. Open, tied for 37th at the British Opena and tied for 71st at the PGA Championship. He also finished tied for 35th at The Players Championship.
Comments