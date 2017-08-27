Golf

Jerry Kelly wins Boeing Classic for first senior title

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 8:14 PM

SNOQUALMIE, Wash.

Jerry Kelly won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over Jerry Smith.

Kelly tied Smith for the lead with a birdie on the par-4 16th and moved ahead with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th. After Smith left an 8-foot birdie try short on the par-5 18th, Kelly pulled his 3 1/2-foot birdie attempt to the left and tapped in for the winning par.

Kelly had a tournament-record 19-under 197 total at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. He opened with a 65 for a share of the lead and had a 66 on Saturday to take a three-stroke advantage into the final round. The three-time PGA Tour winner from Madison, Wisconsin, was making his 13th senior start after turning 50 in November.

Smith closed with a 64.

Bernhard Langer (65) and Billy Mayfair (66) tied for third at 16 under. Langer won the event in 2010 and 2016. He has a tour-high four victories this year, winning three of the tour's five majors.

Colin Montgomerie (66) was fifth at 15 under.

Local favorite Fred Couples tied for 20th at 8 under after a 70.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

His children and their children call him "Golfdaddy"

His children and their children call him 0:34

His children and their children call him "Golfdaddy"
Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters 0:41

Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters
Four golfers are tied for the lead at the Masters 0:58

Four golfers are tied for the lead at the Masters

View More Video