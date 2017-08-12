Shawn Hodge, Jon David Kennedy grab Dixie Classic lead

The teams of Taylor Floyd and David Steed, Michael Standard and Gay McMichael and Stan Gann Jr. and Travis Steed all had to feel pretty good after the second round of the Dixie Classic on Saturday.
All three teams ended the second round with scores of 13-under-par 131, and in most four-ball tournaments, that would be enough for the lead.
But the team of Shawn Hodge and Jon David Kennedy blitzed the course for a second straight day, following a 10 under on Friday round with a 9 under on Saturday to take a six-stroke lead heading into the final round Sunday. The tournament is being played at the Brickyard at Riverside.
“I know I have a partner who is playing lights out, and I am hitting the ball well also,” said Hodge, who won the Peach Blossom four-ball event with Gann. “We feel comfortable with the lead, but there are some very good teams behind us, and anything can happen on a Sunday.”
For Kennedy, who regained his amateur status a year ago, it was almost like coming home.
“I feel like this is one of my home courses because I worked here for a while and still do at times, so I know almost everyone out here, and I am very familiar with the course, which obviously helps,” said Kennedy, who played his college golf at Georgia Southern. “It has been a lot of fun so far, and we just want to come out on Sunday and continue to play bogey-free golf.”
Gann, Hodge and Kennedy all grew up in Perry, and Gann and Hodge play together in many tournaments in the area.
“First of all, I would love to play the final round with Shawn and Jon David, but it would take a special round to beat them,” Gann said. “I am older that Jon David, but I remember playing with him when he was about 13 years old, and I tried to show him the ropes, and he is a great golfer. Shawn and I are great friends, and we are always competitive, so it would be great to have three guys from Perry in that final group. Jon David may live in Macon now, but he went to Perry High School, and he is definitely a Perry guy.’
Wilson Andress and John Walker shot a second-round 64 to sit at 12 under, while Allen Peake and Keith Holmes are one stroke behind them at 11.
Comments