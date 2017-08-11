Local golfers happy to see Dixie Classic return to Brickyard

The first day of the Dixie Classic scheduled for Friday was not looking good the entire week because of heavy rain, but a rain-free Thursday allowed the course to be cut and ready for play Friday morning.
Threatening weather in the morning turned into sunny skies by Friday afternoon, allowing all 64 teams to play their rounds.
“I have been hoping for some good days so we could get the course ready for the tournament, and thankfully some of the rain dances I did to clear the skies helped out,” said a smiling Zac Tilton, who took over as the head golf professional at the Brickyard at Riverside midway through July. “It was very important for us to be able to have this course in as good as condition as possible for the return of the Dixie Classic, and hopefully, the rain will stay away for the rest of the weekend.”
The Dixie Classic was a staple in Macon for 25 years, but it has not been played since 2003. But with a strong turnout this year, the tournament is primed once again to be considered one of Macon’s top amateur tournaments.
“I think everyone is glad to see it back,” said Coleman Tidwell, a member at the Brickyard who finished second in the tournament in 2003 and is playing with Matthew Myers this weekend. “It was always a great tournament, and I can definitely see it becoming as popular as it was many years ago. The field this year is very strong, and the winners will have to put together three great rounds of golf.”
Former Dixie Classic winners Keith Holmes and Allen Peake were back at the tournament this year and hoped to reclaim their old magic on a course where they have had success.
“First of all, I just like to play golf with Allen because we always have a good time playing together,” said Holmes, who teamed with Peake to win the Dixie Classic in the late 1990s. “When we heard the tournament was going to be played again, we knew we had to play it as a team, and I am sure it will be a lot of fun.”
Holmes and Peake were among the final groups to get out on the course Friday and were optimistic about a good weekend.
“I am going to ride my horse as long as I can,” Peake about Holmes. “I think we would have to play our very best to be in the tournament with a chance to win, but if we can play well at the beginning, anything can happen.”
Play continues at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the final round will be played Sunday.
