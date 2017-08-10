Popular tournament makes its return to area golf scene at Brickyard

The Dixie Classic will make its return to the local golf scene this weekend at the Brickyard at Riverside.
The tournament was played for 25 years — from 1979 to 2003 — at the course, which was known as Riverside Golf and Country Club back then. Past winners include Billy Gibson/Danny Gibson (in the inaugural event), Walt Fugate/Jeff Morgan, Gay McMichael/Jim Stuart, Phil Hardin/Hal Johnson, Lee Gerdes/Sonny Trammell and Tommy Reid/Jimmy Allen.
The 54-hole event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and the field will be flighted after 36 holes.
Here are the tee times for Friday’s first round:
8:30 a.m: Mitch Haulik/James Dominy; Conrad Massey/Scott Park
8:40 a.m: Kem Stuart/Lee Smith; Curtis Massey/Will Dodson
8:50 a.m: Keith Harper/Britt Thames; Stan Dominy/Craig Ennis
9 a.m: Barry Bloodworth/Dennis Doucet; Everett Dover/Ken Yeomans
9:20 a.m: Hoyt Stanfield/Clay Balkcom; John Meadows/Jay Buchanan
9:30 a.m: Randy Wright/David Lanier; Jim Stuart/Michael McCrory
9:40 a.m: Ron Richardson/Miki Folsom; Jason Russ/Jody Epps
9:50 a.m: James Mitchell/Hayes Rule; Steve Veal/Scott Dorton
10 a.m: Richard Mixon/Rick Mixon; Jason Hutcheson/Tommy Spinks
10:10 a.m: Bubba Blalock/Stephen Young; Jackson Henderson/Herb Rust
10:20 a.m: Carl Stanley/Dennis Smith; Bryan Sappe/Craig Westbrook
10:30 a.m: Gay McMichael/Michael Standard; Tim Pryor/Jody Tyson
Noon: Michael Bates/Brooks Keisler; Will Martin/Chris Trocchio
12:10 p.m: Dean Shuford/Paul Cable; Phil Pavoni/Tommy Reid
12:20 p.m: Brenton Easom/Tony Rojas; John Thigpin/Tom Walker
12:30 p.m: Victor Andress/Robert Parel; Martin Herndon/Ricky Tucker
12:40 p.m: Rusty Bailey/Michael Barkley; Jon Heard/Chris Robinson
12:50 p.m: Bruce Johnson/Tommy Beatty; Charles Cook/Mike Burns
1 p.m: David Steed/Taylor Floyd; Shawn Hodge/Jon David Kennedy
1:10 p.m: Johnson, Mike Shows, Wyatt Wade, Billy Barnes, Bert
1:20 p.m: Kelly Yielding/Ted Randall; George McCanless/Mark Minter
1:30 p.m: Richard McCann/Jackson McCann; Chan Becham/Keith Johnson
1:40 p.m: Hal Johnson/Phil Hardin; David Johnson/Bill Williams
1:50 p.m: Joel Garrett/, Tracy Stephens; Steve Gurley/John Sink
2 p.m: Chris Black/Michael Kitchens; Wilson Andress/John Walker
2:10 p.m: Ron Hutcheson/Justin Towers; BJ Fischer/Dewayne Moore
2:20 p.m: Pat O’Brien/Rusty Wynn; Wade Turner/Trey Manley
2:30 p.m: Matthew Myers/Cole Tidwell; Tommy Molony/Jason Churchwell
2:40 p.m: Andy Bacchus/Adam Meade; Lee Higgins/Brandon Spainhour
2:50 p.m: Rusty Strawn/Chris Hall; Ed Snow/Lee Culpepper
3 p.m: Travis Steed/Stan Gann; Allen Peake/Keith Holmes
