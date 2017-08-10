Stan Gann Jr., left, won the Macon-Middle Georgia Championship for the fifth straight year this summer.
Golf

Popular tournament makes its return to area golf scene at Brickyard

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 10, 2017 9:10 AM

The Dixie Classic will make its return to the local golf scene this weekend at the Brickyard at Riverside.

The tournament was played for 25 years — from 1979 to 2003 — at the course, which was known as Riverside Golf and Country Club back then. Past winners include Billy Gibson/Danny Gibson (in the inaugural event), Walt Fugate/Jeff Morgan, Gay McMichael/Jim Stuart, Phil Hardin/Hal Johnson, Lee Gerdes/Sonny Trammell and Tommy Reid/Jimmy Allen.

The 54-hole event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and the field will be flighted after 36 holes.

Here are the tee times for Friday’s first round:

8:30 a.m: Mitch Haulik/James Dominy; Conrad Massey/Scott Park

8:40 a.m: Kem Stuart/Lee Smith; Curtis Massey/Will Dodson

8:50 a.m: Keith Harper/Britt Thames; Stan Dominy/Craig Ennis

9 a.m: Barry Bloodworth/Dennis Doucet; Everett Dover/Ken Yeomans

9:20 a.m: Hoyt Stanfield/Clay Balkcom; John Meadows/Jay Buchanan

9:30 a.m: Randy Wright/David Lanier; Jim Stuart/Michael McCrory

9:40 a.m: Ron Richardson/Miki Folsom; Jason Russ/Jody Epps

9:50 a.m: James Mitchell/Hayes Rule; Steve Veal/Scott Dorton

10 a.m: Richard Mixon/Rick Mixon; Jason Hutcheson/Tommy Spinks

10:10 a.m: Bubba Blalock/Stephen Young; Jackson Henderson/Herb Rust

10:20 a.m: Carl Stanley/Dennis Smith; Bryan Sappe/Craig Westbrook

10:30 a.m: Gay McMichael/Michael Standard; Tim Pryor/Jody Tyson

Noon: Michael Bates/Brooks Keisler; Will Martin/Chris Trocchio

12:10 p.m: Dean Shuford/Paul Cable; Phil Pavoni/Tommy Reid

12:20 p.m: Brenton Easom/Tony Rojas; John Thigpin/Tom Walker

12:30 p.m: Victor Andress/Robert Parel; Martin Herndon/Ricky Tucker

12:40 p.m: Rusty Bailey/Michael Barkley; Jon Heard/Chris Robinson

12:50 p.m: Bruce Johnson/Tommy Beatty; Charles Cook/Mike Burns

1 p.m: David Steed/Taylor Floyd; Shawn Hodge/Jon David Kennedy

1:10 p.m: Johnson, Mike Shows, Wyatt Wade, Billy Barnes, Bert

1:20 p.m: Kelly Yielding/Ted Randall; George McCanless/Mark Minter

1:30 p.m: Richard McCann/Jackson McCann; Chan Becham/Keith Johnson

1:40 p.m: Hal Johnson/Phil Hardin; David Johnson/Bill Williams

1:50 p.m: Joel Garrett/, Tracy Stephens; Steve Gurley/John Sink

2 p.m: Chris Black/Michael Kitchens; Wilson Andress/John Walker

2:10 p.m: Ron Hutcheson/Justin Towers; BJ Fischer/Dewayne Moore

2:20 p.m: Pat O’Brien/Rusty Wynn; Wade Turner/Trey Manley

2:30 p.m: Matthew Myers/Cole Tidwell; Tommy Molony/Jason Churchwell

2:40 p.m: Andy Bacchus/Adam Meade; Lee Higgins/Brandon Spainhour

2:50 p.m: Rusty Strawn/Chris Hall; Ed Snow/Lee Culpepper

3 p.m: Travis Steed/Stan Gann; Allen Peake/Keith Holmes

