Golf

Henley chasing third straight strong finish in PGA Championship

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 05, 2017 7:05 AM

The 99th PGA Championship begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Macon’s Russell Henley will be in the field.

It’s the fifth time Henley has played in the PGA Championship, and he has had strong finishes the past two years. After missing the cut in his first two appearances in 2013 and 2014, Henley finished tied for 12th in 2015 (10 under) and tied for 22nd in 2016 (4 under).

Henley will play with Joost Luiten and Paul Claxton in the first two rounds. They tee off at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday off the 10th tee and at 7:40 a.m. on Friday off the first tee.

Henley has a chance to make the cut in all four majors, something he has not accomplished in his career in one year. He finished tied for 11th at the Masters, tied for 27th at the U.S. Open and tied for 37th at the British Open.

