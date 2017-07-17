Russell Henley heads to England for fifth British Open appearance

Macon’s Russell Henley will play in the British Open for the fifth time in his career as the tournament heads to Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.
Henley will play with Fabrizio Zanotti and Peter Uihlein in the first two rounds, teeing off at 3:47 a.m. on Thursday and 8:48 a.m. on Friday. Henley has made the cut twice in the tournament with his best finish being a tie for 20th in 2015. He tied for 73rd in 2013 but missed the cut in 2014 and 2016.
The tournament will be broadcast from 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel. On Saturday, coverage starts on the Golf Channel (4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.) before switching to NBC (7 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.). On Sunday, coverage starts on the Golf Channel (4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.) before switching to NBC (7 a.m.-2 p.m.).
Comments