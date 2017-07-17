Russell Henley will play with Fabrizio Zanotti and Peter Uihlein in the first two rounds of the British Open.
Russell Henley will play with Fabrizio Zanotti and Peter Uihlein in the first two rounds of the British Open. Mike Groll AP
Russell Henley will play with Fabrizio Zanotti and Peter Uihlein in the first two rounds of the British Open. Mike Groll AP

Golf

July 17, 2017 3:22 PM

Russell Henley heads to England for fifth British Open appearance

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

Macon’s Russell Henley will play in the British Open for the fifth time in his career as the tournament heads to Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.

Henley will play with Fabrizio Zanotti and Peter Uihlein in the first two rounds, teeing off at 3:47 a.m. on Thursday and 8:48 a.m. on Friday. Henley has made the cut twice in the tournament with his best finish being a tie for 20th in 2015. He tied for 73rd in 2013 but missed the cut in 2014 and 2016.

The tournament will be broadcast from 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel. On Saturday, coverage starts on the Golf Channel (4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.) before switching to NBC (7 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.). On Sunday, coverage starts on the Golf Channel (4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.) before switching to NBC (7 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

His children and their children call him "Golfdaddy"

His children and their children call him 0:34

His children and their children call him "Golfdaddy"
Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters 0:41

Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters
Four golfers are tied for the lead at the Masters 0:58

Four golfers are tied for the lead at the Masters

View More Video