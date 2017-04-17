His children and their children call him "Golfdaddy"

Dr. Nelson S. Carswell Jr. of Dublin, Ga., tees off on hole No.1 at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, SC. He was playing in his 49th Pro-Am at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
David Lauderdale Island Packet

Sports Videos