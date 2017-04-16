Henley finishes strong at RBC Heritage

For the third straight week, Russell Henley had a strong Sunday round, this time coming at the RBC Heritage.
Henley finished the tournament on a positive note with a 3-under-par 68 to end up at 6-under 276, which represents his best overall score in his fifth appearance in an event which he said is one of his favorite tournaments on tour.
Two weeks ago, Henley blew past the field with a closing 65 to win the Houston Open to claim his third win on tour. Then a week ago, he had a closing 69 the Masters to earn a tie for 11-place, which assured him of a spot in the 2018 field.
“I hit it great, hit it great (Sunday),” Henley said at Harbour Town. “I felt really rested. I played well.”
Henley said after Saturday’s round that he was tired mentally and physically. But a good night’s sleep and thoughts of past Sunday success sent him to the course in a positive frame of mind.
And now comes a much needed break before he tees it up in New Orleans in two weeks.
“I’m looking forward to the break,” Henley said. “I’m going to go home, see family, just relax and rest up. I’m ready for the break.”
Henley played the front nine in 2 under to get to 5 under for the tournament. After near-birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 he knocked in a 20-footer for a birdie on No. 12. After pars on the next two holes, Henley got to 7 under by knocking in a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th.
Henley’s two long makes were not by chance. The tour average for making 20-footers is 19 percent, but Henley has been successful from that range 31.33 percent of the time this year, which is seventh best on tour.
On No. 18 with a 210-yard shot downwind Henley’s 6-iron skipped over the green into a narrow bunker. Having to hit the ball with his back foot on a slope, Henley ran it about 12 feet past and then watched his putt miss on the right side.
“I just missed it,” Henley said of the putt on No. 11. “On 18, I hit a really great shot, but it was hard to judge with the wind. I hit a 6-iron right where I was looking and got a bad break. That happens on this course.”
