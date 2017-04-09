Mickelson runs into trouble on Masters’ No. 3 once again

Phil Mickelson was off to a sharp start Sunday.
He hit for par on No. 1 and birdied No. 2, which made it seem like Mickelson could make a move early on in the final round of the Masters.
That wouldn’t be the case.
Mickelson had a tough time on No. 3 and recorded a double-bogey for the second consecutive day. That turned out to be a hole too tough for Mickelson to overcome as he shot a 72 to finish at 2 over for the tournament.
“I didn’t play the way I wanted to, but I got off to a great start (Saturday) and (Sunday), 2-under through two, and then that third hole had my lunch,” Mickelson said.
Mickelson, who finished his Masters tied for 23rd, actually played No. 3 well Thursday and Friday. On the opening day he hit for par on the hole. On Friday, Mickelson birdied it.
Mickelson credited some poor strokes during the past two days as to why he double-bogeyed No. 3 each of the past two days.
“Just bad shots,” Mickelson said. “I was trying both times to hit a 4-iron up on top of the fairway, so I had a full shot into those front pins. I felt I could make birdie.”
Mickelson didn’t have success with his 4-iron and said his putting was too poor on that particular hole, too.
Mickelson entered the week hoping to become the oldest golfer to ever win the Masters, a distinction held by Jack Nicklaus, who won this tournament at the age of 46 in 1986. Mickelson, also 46, is a few months older than Nicklaus but was unable to record the feat.
Mickelson said there were some positives he could take away from his performance even though he wasn’t in contention on the final day.
“My speed’s come back, I started to hit some good drives, I hit some good shots, but I didn’t play the way I wanted to,” Mickelson said. “But it was a fun day.”
