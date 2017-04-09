Kisner disappointed with Masters performance, says he’s ‘not out here to make cuts’

Kevin Kisner is 2-for-2 in making the Masters cut.
But that isn’t good enough for the former Georgia golfer.
Kisner shot a 1-over-par 73 on his final round at the Masters on Sunday, giving him an 8-over finish. After his final round, Kisner said there were no moral victories to lean on from his four days at Augusta National Golf Club.
“I’m not out here to make cuts,” Kisner said. “If I’m going to finish 40th, I might as well stay at home, you know? So I’m going to keep working and hopefully be back next year to contend.”
Kisner made the cut Friday after posting a 5 over in his first two days in windy conditions. He hoped to shoot some low scores Saturday and Sunday but was unable to log a score under par either day.
Kisner opened Sunday with a birdie on No. 1 but gave it back with a bogey on the par-3 fourth. Kisner didn’t hit another birdie until No. 15 and added one final birdie on No. 18.
“I didn’t get it done,” Kisner said. “I just didn’t have it this week. It’s one of those weeks that, if it was any other week, none of y’all would say a word, but it’s the Masters.”
Kisner was pleased with how he hit the ball off the tee but said he made too many mistakes to be successful over the past four day. He said he should have a fine rest of the year if he can correct some of those mishaps.
Kisner, 33, has only competed in two career Masters tournaments and is hopeful he can build upon the experience, even if this year’s result didn’t go his way.
“I continue to learn out here every time I play it,” Kisner said. “It’s one of those places, when everything’s going your way, you love it, and when they’re not working out, you want to take your ball and go home.”
Comments