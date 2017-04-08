Kisner on Smart: 'He plays golf like he coaches. He’s intense.'

What do a poorly performing Georgia football player and a golf ball have in common?
Both have a great chance of being yelled at Kirby Smart.
Kevin Kisner, set to finish his second-ever Masters Sunday, realized this during a recent outing at Augusta National a month ago. Kisner and two others had a round planned and needed a fourth player.
Kisner was asked to find someone to fill the final spot.
He phoned Smart and asked if he would like to join. It just so happened to be the lone Saturday Smart had off in March. So Smart and his fiery persona hit the links at one of the most presigious golf courses in the world.
Smart’s golf game made quite the impression on Kisner, who played at Georgia from 2002-06.
“He plays golf like he coaches. He’s intense,” Kisner said. “He yells at his ball. He knows his limitations. That’s what’s always cool about him. I made him play the back tees. He was funny out there all day.”
Kisner was pressed further on how exactly Smart yells at his golf ball.
“Oh yeah, he’s like, ‘C’mon! Go!’” Kisner said, raising his voice to imitate Smart. “I’m like, ‘It’s not a football player, man, it doesn’t listen.’”
Smart said the outing with Kisner was the second time he has played at Augusta National.
Asked what he shot during the outing, Smart smiled and decided to keep that information from the public.
“We’ll keep that for the family and friends. We’ll keep that in-house a little bit,” Smart said. “Let’s put it this way, it wasn’t what Kisner shot.”
Clearly Kisner and Smart are good enough friends to spend a day at Augusta National together.
And that friendship allows for Kisner to crack on the Georgia football head coach in the middle of the biggest golf tournament of the year.
“We’re good buddies and I hope he does great for the program,” Kisner said. “I tell him all the time that the jury is still out on whether he’s a good coach or not.”
Comments