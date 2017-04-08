Pieters' patience, talent gets him share of Masters lead

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer Pause

1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:03 Students prepare culinary delights at grand opening

0:52 Man charged in "execution style" shooting makes first court appearance

1:04 Mercer opens conference play with win

2:55 Florida woman lured to Georgia by Craigslist ad was prostituted, gang raped, prosecutor says

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation