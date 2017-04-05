With mother’s prognosis improving, Day takes aim second major

When Jason Day tapped in his final putt at Whistling Straits to capture the 2015 PGA Championship, he extended his arms in the air before a brief celebration.
Soon after, emotion took hold.
Tears began streaming down his face before embracing his caddie. Day had a 20-under-par finish in four rounds and recorded his first major title.
Capturing that championship meant quite a lot for the Australian-born golfer ranked third in the world. But if he were to win this year’s Masters?
“I think that you can just multiply that by a hundred, I think,” Day said.
Adding to what will likely be an emotional Masters — win or lose — is what Day has had to endure on the home front.
Day’s mother, Dening Day, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and initially given a terminal sentence.
Day’s mother went through surgery and had a 3 1/2-centimeter cancerous mass removed from her left lung. Afterward, it was determined she would not need to undergo chemotherapy. The outlook went from grim to encouraging, even if her health wasn’t the best in the early recovery stages.
Two days before the March 24 surgery, which took place at the Ohio State University Medical Center, Day revealed his mother’s illness after walking off the course at the World Golf Championships–Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas following just six holes.
With his mother’s outlook improving, Day said his mind is more at ease entering this year’s Masters.
“I think ultimately, I still would have played, but if it would have came back with a bad result, I would have been thinking elsewhere,” Day said. “But now it’s past, and I’m thinking about playing golf. You know, once I knew that she came out of the surgery well and no more talk about chemo, I pretty much said, ‘I’m going to go down and see how it goes and then come back if I need to.’”
If not for his mother, Day isn’t sure he would be in this kind of professional position.
Day’s father, Alvyn Day, died when Jason was only 12 years old. Growing up poor, Day’s mother took a mortgage out on their house and borrowed additional money from relatives to send Day to a golf academy since, “I was getting in trouble at home.”
That’s when Day met Colin Swatton, who would become his coach, caddie and the man he embraced after winning the 2015 PGA Championship. Since, Day has gone on to earn more than $35 million on tour. If not for Dening, Day said he wouldn’t be in this position.
“I owe everything to her,” Day said. “She’s the one who got me from where I was to go to golf academy, meet my coach and get to where I am right now talking in front of you guys. We’ve only got one mom, so we have to make sure that we spend the time that we can with her.”
Day isn’t sure if his mother will be able to make the trip to Augusta for the Masters.
He joked that she did just have a quarter of her left lung cut out, so he doesn’t “really know if that’s good for flying.”
Regardless of how he performs, Day would like for his mother to see him on such an important stage if she’s healthy enough to do so.
“Even if I don’t win, it would be nice to have my mom here,” Day said. “She’s never been here before. She’s never had the opportunity to come over here and she’s here now, so hopefully she’s healthy enough to fly down.”
