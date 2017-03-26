Lee wins Kia by tying tournament record at 20-under par

2:44 Brad Evans discusses Register arrest Pause

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

5:03 Lowell Register denies interfering with Creek Media

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:46 DA: Man killed by Bibb deputy went for deputy's gun

4:00 Alvin Dupree Sr., Vincent Smith and Bud Dupree talk about the big day in Toomsboro and the honoree.

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry