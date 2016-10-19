Kizzire takes 1-shot lead into final round at Safeway

Patton Kizzire follows his shot from the second tee of the Silverado Resort North Course during the third round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Scott Piercy raises his putter while walking up to the sixth green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the third round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Johnson Wagner follows his shot from the seventh tee of the Silverado Resort North Course during the third round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Paul Casey, of England, follows his shot from the third fairway of the Silverado Resort North Course during the third round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Brendan Steele waves after making a birdie putt on the first green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Patton Kizzire follows his shot from the second tee of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Patton Kizzire, right, hands his ball to his caddie on the sixth fairway of the Silverado Resort North Course after play was suspended due to inclement weather in the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Johnson Wagner follows his shot from off the third fairway of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Phil Mickelson makes a birdie putt on the first green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Brendan Steele lifts up his trophy on the 18th green of the Silverado Resort North Course after winning the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Brendan Steele reacts on the 18th green of the Silverado Resort North Course after making a birdie putt during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Napa, Calif. Steele won the tournament by one stroke.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Brendan Steele kisses his trophy on the 18th green of the Silverado Resort North Course after winning the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Napa, Calif.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Comments