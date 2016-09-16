1:01 Masters champ Jordan Spieth excited for title defense Pause

2:46 Video: Boy who hit hole-in-one at golf course in front of Tiger Woods says it was his first

0:36 Activities decorate downtown Macon

1:13 Howard High School honors coach Barney Hester

1:09 Macon affordable housing pioneer visits Tattnall Place

1:16 Pregame at Greyhound Field

0:24 Man found dead wasn't seen or heard from for about two weeks

2:43 Woman rehabilitates abused dogs who 'deserve a second chance'

1:23 Porter Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

7:29 Woman accused of killing her baby's father argues battered woman's defense