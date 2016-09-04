The morning after: Five things we learned during Georgia's win over North Carolina

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart kept intact his streak of never losing an opening game as a college coach.
Since entering the college coaching ranks in 1999, Smart has always been a part of the winning side in the first game of a season. The only time in his coaching career this wasn't the case was in 2006, when he was coaching safeties with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins lost 28-17 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But in the college ranks, Smart has always been a part of the winning staff in Week 1.
Interesting stat: As a college coach, Kirby Smart has never been part of a loss to open a season pic.twitter.com/7poIaVdoSp— Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) September 3, 2016
Leading Georgia as a first-year head coach, Smart helped guide the Bulldogs to a 33-24 win over North Carolina in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at the Georgia Dome.
A lot can be taken away from Georgia's opening game, but we'll stick to five items everyone now knows following the outcome.
Nick Chubb is the superhuman everyone thought he was
Does anyone remember that absurd, and quite frankly irresponsible, "report" that Chubb's knee injury, sustained against Tennessee on the first play from scrimmage last year, could possibly be career-ending, all because an anonymous NFL team doctor not assigned to his surgery told this to a Bleacher Report analyst?
If you don't, here's the embedded tweet.
Could Nick Chubb's injury be career-ending? That's what one team doctor told me. http://t.co/tWPy128y12 pic.twitter.com/U7SUXBCD02— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 14, 2015
Yeah, about that...
Chubb returned to the football field in less than a year's time and carried the ball 32 times for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns. He looked every bit the same as he previously did, meaning all of the rehab and extra hours spent recovering was well worth it.
In a marquee matchup against North Carolina, and the first game action he's seen since tearing three ligaments in his left knee, Chubb recorded the second-best rushing performance of his college career. Chubb had quite the day and helped carry Georgia to a big victory.
Expect more of this from No. 27 as the 2016 season continues.
Jacob Eason may be Georgia's full-time starter by the end of the month
Greyson Lambert earned the start and he finished the game. In between, Eason, the freshman phenom from Lake Stevens, Washington, came up with the biggest passing plays of the game.
His first career touchdown pass came on a shovel pass that receiver Isaiah McKenzie took 17 yards for a score. Eason later followed that up with a perfectly-placed 51-yard connection to McKenzie down the right sideline. Eason looked every bit as comfortable at quarterback as Lambert did.
But all anyone can go off of right now is what head coach Kirby Smart said after the game, which is that Eason still had some freshman mistakes in terms of getting Georgia in and out of the huddle. Efficiency is something the Georgia offensive coaches have harped on, which is one of the reasons why Eason wasn't handed the job immediately.
It's clear, however, that Eason will be eased into the starting role at some point. You just don't start a senior and then play the freshman an almost even number of reps in a season debut if that's not the case.
With how Eason performed, the next question is when will Eason be handed the reins to the offense? Could it be by the end of September? Perhaps. Next week's game against Nicholls State should serve as a great opportunity for Eason to earn some valuable game reps.
And then the attention will turn to the two road games against Missouri and Mississippi. Could those be opportunities for Eason to take the starting job over in?
You'd have to think so, although there's only one game to go off of at the moment.
Roquan Smith is Georgia's next defensive star
The preseason hype surrounding Smith is real.
Smith was all over the field against the Tar Heels and recorded 6 tackles, with 5 of those being of the solo variety. Two of Smith's tackles were for loss, which included the ever-important safety at the end of the third quarter.
And on that play, Smith's football instincts came into play.
Earlier in the game, Smith saw North Carolina run a screen out of a certain formation and kept it in his mind to read that the next time the Tar Heels lined up like that. Backed up in its own territory, North Carolina went with that same formation and play, and Smith took over and put two points on the board for Georgia.
Smart sure seemed pleased that it was Smith making that play based on how he practiced all preseason.
"Who could deserve it better?" Smart said. "You're talking about a guy that works so hard and buys into everything we preach. He practices faster than he plays sometimes. I mean, he literally loves the game of football, and everybody told the kid he was too small, and all he's done is overcome that. I thought that momentum change was great. He saw something, bit on it and attacked it, and it was a big swing in the game to get the momentum back our way."
McKenzie is now an all-around weapon
McKenzie was used as a gadget guy and return specialist during his first two years at Georgia.
His role has since increased in a major way.
Against North Carolina, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney had him very much a part of the passing game as a wide receiver. McKenzie had a breakout game as a pass-catcher, going for 6 receptions, 122 yards and a touchdown in the win.
McKenzie was used as a vertical threat, which isn't something he was asked to do much under the previous coaching staff.
Lambert's first completion of the game, a 25-yarder over the middle, went to McKenzie. Eason had two shovel passes to McKenzie running jet sweeps, with one going for a touchdown. Eason then had his best play of the game to McKenzie, the previously-mentioned 51-yard throw down the right sideline.
McKenzie's 122 yards Saturday, which nearly matched his 2015 total of 123 yards. Judging by this game, McKenzie will be someone Georgia's quarterbacks try to get the ball too more often.
Georgia shines while most of SEC struggles
At SEC Media Days, Georgia was picked to finish third in the SEC East, behind Tennessee and Florida.
It's only one week, yes. But in that one week, Tennessee looked very flawed in an overtime win against Appalachian State and Florida couldn't pull away from Massachusetts until the fourth quarter. Kentucky lost to Southern Mississippi and Missouri was thrashed by West Virginia.
Vanderbilt is still Vanderbilt and South Carolina is 1-0 as a result.
Suddenly, Georgia, with the impressive win over North Carolina, looks like the team to beat in the East.
In the West, Alabama dominated USC and Texas A&M hung on to upset UCLA. Auburn could be better than initially thought, due to its defense, after playing Clemson competitively. But LSU (loss to Wisconsin), Mississippi State (loss to South Alabama) and Arkansas (a 21-20 win over Louisiana Tech) all put in disappointment openers.
No. 11 Mississippi will face No. 4 Florida State Monday evening.
The SEC had one of its worst opening weeks in recent memory. Yet Georgia was one of the few teams to have an impressive performance.
Again, it's only one week worth of football. But with the SEC having a down opening weekend, Georgia's performance was one of the few bright spots for the conference.
Comments