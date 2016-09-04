Georgia's Nick Chubb dazzles in return from knee injury

What kind of load Nick Chubb could take in his return from such a serious knee injury was a bit of a guessing game.
Would it be 15-to-20 carries? Or 20-to-25 carries? Could he possibly run the ball up to 30 times?
Guess again.
At the end of Georgia's 33-24 win over North Carolina at the Georgia Dome, Chubb ran the ball 32 times for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns. It wasn't the kind of performance you'd expect for someone not a year removed from major knee surgery to repair three ligaments and cartilage.
Yet Chubb picked up where he left off. He ran over opponents. He ran past them. He looked like a man among boys at times, running roughshod over and past North Carolina defenders.
And just when it looked like North Carolina's defense began to have a grasp on Chubb in the fourth quarter, he took a toss sweep to the left and cut through a hole en route to a 55-yard touchdown. The legend of Chubb returned and in a major way.
"Somebody asked me if he was on a pitch count. I guess not, huh?" head coach Kirby Smart said. "He did a great job."
Great may be an understatement.
Chubb didn't run for 200 yards in a game in the six he appeared in during the 2015 season. As a freshman in 2014, Chubb reached the 200-yard mark twice, which included a 266-yard outing in the Belk Bowl against Louisville.
Chubb's return breathed a lot of life into Georgia's offense. And he was quick to credit those around him for helping his return be so tremendous.
"Ten months ago I was injured," Chubb said. "It was bad. Never been in that position. I was down, a lot of pain. I could have done two things, either laid down and never got up, or what I did, and pushed myself. I had a lot of support from everyone around me, and this game, I wasn't out there by myself at all. There were all the other guys out there with me and allowed this type of performance. I'm just proud of everyone."
It's possible that Chubb isn't even 100 percent yet.
Receiver Isaiah McKenzie said he and some of his other teammates have talked about the possibility that Chubb might not be at full strength. If that's the case, one can only fathom what he'd look like when he's fully up to speed.
"If he's not 100 percent, it's going to be scary when he gets 100 percent," McKenzie said.
Chubb was easily named the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game MVP for his performance in the win.
But even Chubb wasn't sure what to expect coming into the game. He'd been through the tackling in the preseason scrimmages. He'd done everything asked and expected during his rehab. The last step in the process was performing on the football field for the first time since that Tennessee game on Oct. 10, 2015.
Chubb succeeded in his return and put in a performance to remember.
"We worked hard all season, and just to come back out there, for me, my first time out here back with my team, it felt amazing," Chubb said. "And I took my mind off everything else. Just playing for my boys that I've been with for the past couple years."
Comments