UGA WR Isaiah McKenzie has breakout game in win over North Carolina

Isaiah McKenzie didn’t realize the damage he’d done on the stat sheet until after the game.
But what the junior receiver did was lead all wideouts with six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 33-24 win over North Carolina at the Georgia Dome.
Used in a multitude of ways, McKenzie had the biggest game of his career. Primarily a gadget guy for the past two seasons, McKenzie was a full-blown receiver, showing off his speed and play-making ability on quite a few big plays.
“I just told myself you’re not going to lose this game,” McKenzie said. “With that mindset, every play I got I wanted to make it big, to help the team out. I’m hoping to do it in the near future, and keep going with this team, and that everything works out for us.”
McKenzie was on the receiving end of quarterback Greyson Lambert’s first completion, a 33-yard pass that helped back off an aggressive North Carolina defense early in the game.
McKenzie also had a 17-yard touchdown reception on a shovel pass from Jacob Eason. In the fourth quarter, down 24-23, Eason threw a deep ball down the right sideline to McKenzie, who blew past linebacker Cole Holcomb for a 51-yard reception.
The play helped set up a 29-yard field goal from sophomore William Ham, which gave Georgia the lead.
McKenzie’s day nearly matched his season total from the 2015 season. A year ago, he totaled 123 yards on 10 catches. The shovel pass he took for a score was the first touchdown reception in his career.
“I know I made (a few) plays here and there but I didn’t realize it was that big,” McKenzie said. “I surprised myself. I’m just happy with the win.”
