Local News
Sports
Obituaries
Today's Deals
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-Edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Archive Search
News
All News
Local
Houston & Peach
The Sun News
Crime
Education
Databases
Business
Nation/World
Opinion
Weird News
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
University of Georgia
Bulldogs Beat
Georgia Tech
Mercer
Columns & Blogs
MLB & Braves
NFL & Falcons
NBA & Hawks
Auto Racing
Golf
NHL/Macon Mayhem
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Living
All Living
Family
Food
Home & Garden
Religion
Celebrations
Mark Ballard
Foodies
Dear Abby
Entertainment
Entertainment
Out & About
Celebrities
Music
Restaurants
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Calendars
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columns
Opinion Columns & Blogs
Charles E. Richardson
Your Say
Obituaries
Education Together
Local Deals
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
Contests
About Us
UGA Football
September 3, 2016 3:40 PM
Live: UGA takes on North Carolina in the Georgia Dome
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
5:41
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations
Pause
0:54
Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary
2:14
Jordan Jenkins discusses pro day performance
1:20
Georgia players participate in annual pro day
1:14
Kirby Smart: Depth at ILB is concerning
1:09
Kirby Smart gives a quick rundown on quarterbacks
0:47
Kirby Smart gives an update on Nick Chubb
0:56
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia's offensive line
27:43
Kirby Smart addresses media on first day of spring practice
2:43
Bulldogs arrive at the Georgia Dome
0:36
How to wash clothes the old fashioned way
1:26
Rutland players see progress after first win
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Hyper lapse video from the tailgating scene to the field in the Georgia Dome before UGA's first game against UNC.
cstroh@macon.com
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
5:41
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations
Pause
0:54
Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary
2:14
Jordan Jenkins discusses pro day performance
1:20
Georgia players participate in annual pro day
1:14
Kirby Smart: Depth at ILB is concerning
1:09
Kirby Smart gives a quick rundown on quarterbacks
0:47
Kirby Smart gives an update on Nick Chubb
0:56
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia's offensive line
27:43
Kirby Smart addresses media on first day of spring practice
0:36
How to wash clothes the old fashioned way
1:26
Rutland players see progress after first win
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
The UGA football team gets to the stadium two hours before game time against North Carolina.
cstroh@macon.com
1
of 3
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
For full coverage, be sure to like our Bulldogs Beat
Facebook page
and download our
Bulldogs Beat app.
Live Blog UGA v. UNC in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic
Related content
Heading to the first Georgia game as fast as we can
Bulldogs arrive at the Georgia Dome
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
UGA Football
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:54
Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary
Pause
2:14
Jordan Jenkins discusses pro day performance
1:20
Georgia players participate in annual pro day
1:14
Kirby Smart: Depth at ILB is concerning
1:09
Kirby Smart gives a quick rundown on quarterbacks
0:47
Kirby Smart gives an update on Nick Chubb
0:56
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia's offensive line
27:43
Kirby Smart addresses media on first day of spring practice
2:43
Bulldogs arrive at the Georgia Dome
0:36
How to wash clothes the old fashioned way
1:26
Rutland players see progress after first win
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
5 months ago
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations
5:41
5 months ago
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations
0:54
6 months ago
Kirby Smart discusses UGA secondary
2:14
6 months ago
Jordan Jenkins discusses pro day performance
View more video
UGA Football
Live: UGA takes on North Carolina in the Georgia Dome
Bulldogs, Tar Heels planning for unfamiliar scenarios
Veterans show UGA’s freshmen the ropes entering season opener
Georgia-North Carolina game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake
Georgia RB Nick Chubb: 'The machine is rebuilt'
Sports Videos
Comments