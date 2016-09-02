Georgia-North Carolina game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between Georgia and North Carolina.
Kickoff time: 5:30 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: Channel 146/191
Weather: While Atlanta is expecting partly cloudy skies with a temperature in the mid-80s, the game is at the Georgia Dome, and therefore weather will have no say in what happens.
Georgia 2015 record: 10-3, capped with a 24-17 win over Penn State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
North Carolina 2015 record: 11-3, ending with a 49-38 loss to Baylor in the Russell Athletic Bowl.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.
North Carolina coaches: Head coach Larry Fedora, offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic, defensive coordinator Gene Chizik.
Series history: This will be the 31st time Georgia and North Carolina have played each other, with the first meeting occurring in 1895. Georgia leads the series 16-12-2, although 45 years have passed since the teams last played.
Last meeting: Dec. 31, 1971. Georgia defeated North Carolina 7-3 in the Gator Bowl. It also saw brothers Vince Dooley and Bill Dooley square off against one another.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Greyson Lambert, WR Terry Godwin, OL Isaiah Wynn
Georgia’s key defensive players: S Dominick Sanders, DL Trent Thompson, ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Davin Bellamy
North Carolina's key offensive players: RB Elijah Hood, QB Mitch Trubisky, WR Ryan Switzer, WR Mack Hollins
North Carolina's key defensive players: DE Mikey Bart, DT Jalen Dalton, LB Cayson Collins, CB Des Lawrence
The key for Georgia: The Bulldogs figure to rely heavily on Chubb and the running game to churn out yards and first downs, while being complimented by Lambert and the passing game. If Georgia's backs can find success against a North Carolina front that had all sorts of trouble defending the run a year ago, the Bulldogs should be in good position in the fourth quarter.
The key for North Carolina: The Tar Heels have a talented running back as well in Hood. If Hood is able to hit some big plays early, then Georgia's defense could be in for a long day. Trubisky will factor in North Carolina's rushing attack as well, as he accounted for 101 yards on 16 carries in spot time last season.
What a win means for Georgia: It would be the first win under new head coach Kirby Smart, which would create a lot of momentum for both the team and in recruiting. It would be a big Power 5 win for a Georgia program that is looking to compete on a national stage. A win would significantly help Georgia's strength of schedule, too.
What a win means for North Carolina: The Tar Heels lost its opener to South Carolina last season but went on to win 11 consecutive games. A North Carolina win would go a long way for its national image, seeing that Clemson and Florida State have hogged most of the ACC's headlines this offseason. It would also be a big help for the Tar Heels since five of their next six games are against Illinois, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Miami.
